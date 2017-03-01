AMERICAN HEALTH CARE ACT -- DONALD TRUMP: RECKLESS FOOL OR A "CLOSER?"

Today, the American people won the battle but lost the war. It appears that Paul Ryan pulled the GOP healthcare initiative because he lacked Republican support and no Democrats were willing to jump the aisle to take up the slack. So the likely consequences are that the American people won the battle by keeping a bad bill from being considered, but lost the war because it appears that the GOP may let Obamacare implode and hang it on the Democrats in the upcoming 2018 congressional election cycle.

While Trump’s people will spin this as a Trump triumph and point to his genius, the truth is far different. The GOP had no real plan other than to repeal and revise the existing Affordable Care Act. Where are the seasoned hands like Newt Gingrich who can actually develop good legislation and get it through Congress?

Actuarial viability: what the pundits and politicos do not seem to understand …

I keep hearing the pundits and politicos comparing the difficulty of purchasing health insurance with the ease of purchasing auto insurance; even citing the state mandate that you must have auto insurance as well as be a licensed driver.

This is pure crazy.

Driving is not an unalienable right nor is it granted by the Constitution of the United States. It is a privilege that is controlled by each state who have decided to engage in interstate reciprocity for those traveling across state lines.

Likewise, health care is not an unalienable right nor is it granted by the Constitution. The federal government has no legal mandate for imposing health care insurance on any individual and, again, it is a state matter. Other than health and safety standards, the federal government has absolutely no business dictating terms to insurers, their insured, or the physicians and facilities that render health care to individuals.

Furthermore, the market dynamics are quite different. While everybody pays into the auto insurance pool, few use all of the benefits. The auto plans are not only actuarially sound, they generate tremendous profits for the insurers and their stakeholders – including their overpaid executives – and provide enough money for those massive advertising campaigns.

With health insurance, most people will request a payout as they age. The likelihood that a person will require some form of health care is significantly greater when compared with the much smaller risk of auto insurance. Therefore, health insurance can never be actuarially sound without massive risk pools driven (pardon the pun) by healthy premium payers over long periods of time.

Historically, the government creates chaos, confusion, waste, fraud, and abuse …

The federal government has never been able to successfully manage any large-scale policy without introducing exorbitant waste, fraud, and abuse – complete with the political corruption of the lobbyists who purchase politicians and their votes. Look at any military hardware program, and you can see the entire process play out. Or, better yet look at the military health care system, military health care insurance for dependents, and the health care given to Native Americans by the federal government. Beyond the waste, fraud, and abuse, you encounter the chaos and rank incompetence.

Bottom line …

With the progressive socialist democrats and their sycophantic mainstream media, no GOP healthcare plan will be portrayed in a positive light. Trump can bloviate all he wants, but the real leadership is likely to come from inside Congress and not the White House. Unless Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner suddenly become health care experts. The only positive for Trump was his initial spin: the threat to abandon Obamacare reform unless the American Health Care Act passes.

Let see if Trump and Congress make a muddle out of tax reform? And to all the schmuck progressive socialist democrats who are celebrating this "no vote" as a victory, when the hell are you going to put aside partisan party politics and do something for the American people?

We are so screwed.

-- steve