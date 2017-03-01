CHELSEA CLINTON TRYING SO HARD TO REMAIN RELEVANT, ACT LIKE IVANKA TRUMP ...

But once a corrupt progressive socialist democrat, always a corrupt progressive socialist democrat …
Bottom line …
Stupid is as stupid does. Correlation is not causation. This is the kind of political junk science that has corrupted the climate sciences. And, if you follow the fool’s logic to the extreme: you need to reduce cow farts and pig manure to reduce the incidence of diabetes.
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius