Capitol Offense: Leaking Classified Information Is Increasing ...

Once again we are confronted with the endless leaks, some damaging and some not, but all based on classified information. What has me outraged is that everybody appears to be putting aside their allegiance to the nation and concentrating on their self-interests.

From the New York Times …

A Navy SEAL is killed in a classified operation and the details are provided to the media – including the “revelation” that the raid did not appear to yield actionable intelligence. The information contained in the cellphones, laptop computers and other materials scooped up in the raid is still being analyzed, but it has not yet revealed any specific plots, and it has not led to any strikes against Qaeda militants in Yemen or elsewhere, officials said. The preliminary intelligence findings from the raid are contained in a three-page classified document presented to Mr. Mattis. The findings, some of which were first reported by The Associated Press , included new explosives developed by Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP. The group has specialized in developing nonmetallic bombs that can be inserted into body cavities to avoid detection. Other new insights concern Al Qaeda’s regional and global network, and training techniques that give clues to attacks it could carry out in the future. Central Command has offered a more nuanced assessment of the information gained from the recovered materials than the assertions from Mr. Trump and his representatives. On Feb. 1, Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, said the raid had “gathered an unbelievable amount of intelligence that will prevent the potential deaths or attacks on American soil.” Last Sunday, his deputy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said the mission “did yield a substantial amount of very important intel and resources that helped save American lives and other lives.” <Source: Devices Seized in Yemen Raid Offer Some Clues to Qaeda Tactics - The New York Times>

It appears that we have three classes of leakers: one, the leaker bent on self-aggrandizement and promotion, the leaker who wants to affect policy, and our enemies who form a fifth column that is attacking America from within on behalf of our enemies, both foreign and domestic. President Trump and his cadre of toadies are clearly in category one. If the President continues conflating issues and outrageously misrepresenting results, he will turn into “The Boy who Cried Wolf,” and pretty soon his credibility with the American people will be shredded. Unnamed government officials may be in any class, trading information to the media for current or future favors, or simply to affect domestic and foreign policies. As for the third category, the fifth column, I would look to embedded progressive socialist democrats and those real spies who have deeply infiltrated our government on behalf of their respective governments.

And, let us not forget the damage done by the mainstream media when they revealed we were tracking al Qaeda using their cellphones …

As the nation’s spy agencies assess the fallout from disclosures about their surveillance programs, some government analysts and senior officials have made a startling finding: the impact of a leaked terrorist plot by Al Qaeda in August has caused more immediate damage to American counterterrorism efforts than the thousands of classified documents disclosed by Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor. Since news reports in early August revealed that the United States intercepted messages between Ayman al-Zawahri, who succeeded Osama bin Laden as the head of Al Qaeda, and Nasser al-Wuhayshi, the head of the Yemen-based Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, discussing an imminent terrorist attack, analysts have detected a sharp drop in the terrorists’ use of a major communications channel that the authorities were monitoring. Since August, senior American officials have been scrambling to find new ways to surveil the electronic messages and conversations of Al Qaeda’s leaders and operatives. <Source: Qaeda Plot Leak Has Undermined U.S. Intelligence - The New York Times>

Bottom line …

First, we need to demand that the “official government sources” STFU because people can get themselves killed.

Second, we need to demand that the Trump Administration STFU – no more classified information being discussed over dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

Third, no more exaggerations to pump up President Trump’s ego or campaign talking points. If we want to hear about winning, make Charlie Sheen your spokesman.

Fourth, with each new book by a Navy SEAL, the legendary exploits of the SEALS are being reduced to comic book irrelevance – no more tell-all books.

But most of all, we need to root out and sanction the fifth column that is creating chaos and division in America on behalf of our enemies, both foreign and domestic.

We are so screwed.

