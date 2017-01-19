Barbra Streisand: more BS from a progressive socialist democrat

Like most elite wealthy progressive socialist democrats, Barbra Streisand is well-insulated from the vagaries of day-to-day living experienced by most people in the United States. She is, by all published accounts, self-centered, demanding, and constantly being told that she is the smartest, most talented, and wonderful human being by those whose livelihood depends on staying in her good graces. Streisand has the mobility to go anywhere anytime. She has a staff to cater to her wants and needs. And apparently, like most progressives, she is a “Do as I say, not as I do” hypocrite.

Trump’s assertions could be true …

Considering the previous actions of Trump supporters and campaign officials like former campaign manager Paul Manafort and former foreign policy adviser Carter Page, and sometime Trump intermediary Roger Stone, or Russian entities located in Trump Tower, it is possible that there were official wiretaps authorities. But that does not mean that Trump, his premises, or the campaign at larger were targeted for surveillance. Since Trump has a propensity for exaggeration and shooting from the lip, one needs to disregard most of what Trump tweets until it is corroborated by credible independent sources.

Intercepted Russian Communications Part of Inquiry Into Trump Associates Mr. Manafort is among at least three Trump campaign advisers whose possible links to Russia are under scrutiny. Two others are Carter Page, a businessman and former foreign policy adviser to the campaign, and Roger Stone, a longtime Republican operative. The F.B.I. is leading the investigations, aided by the National Security Agency, the C.I.A. and the Treasury Department’s financial crimes unit. The investigators have accelerated their efforts in recent weeks but have found no conclusive evidence of wrongdoing, the officials said. One official said intelligence reports based on some of the wiretapped communications had been provided to the White House. <Source>

FBI Director James Comey, no stranger to political machinations with his erroneous reading of the law as applied to the Hillary Clinton email scandal thinks Trump’s assertions are bogus …

The F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, asked the Justice Department this weekend to publicly reject President Trump’s assertion that President Barack Obama ordered the tapping of Mr. Trump’s phones, senior American officials said on Sunday. Mr. Comey has argued that the highly charged claim is false and must be corrected, they said, but the department has not released any such statement. Mr. Comey, who made the request on Saturday after Mr. Trump leveled his allegation on Twitter, has been working to get the Justice Department to knock down the claim because it falsely insinuates that the F.B.I. broke the law, the officials said. <Source>

After Comey’s actions with respect to Hillary Clinton and his boss, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, I no longer have any faith in Comey and believe he should step down. I am unsure if Comey is politically parsing the subject and saying that President Obama himself did not order any tapping of Trump’s phones; while it might have been ordered by a lower-level official such as Loretta Lynch.

The former Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, also asserted Trump's charges were false. But, then again, Clapper lied to Congress about whether or not the NSA was engaged in widespread domestic surveillance. Once the Snowden revelations were released, many believed that Clapper should have been prosecuted for perjury for lying to Congress while under oath. <Source>

Unfortunately, Obama and his cadre of socialists, communists, and scofflaws have also politicized and compromised many of the nation’s law enforcement agencies to the point where key agencies have little or no credibility in matters of national security and the sanctity of their investigations. Actions taken by Barack Obama in ordering unredacted intelligence be shared with other federal agencies and the propensity of these agencies to leak sensitive information makes any official investigation suspect. The mere fact that Hillary Clinton and her cronies violated the Espionage Act and were engaged in criminal activities – and remain unpunished – make me believe that something has gone radically wrong with our government’s leadership and the bureaucrats who have been deeply embedded in most agencies as political operatives and spies.

Bottom line …

As for the trust and credibility that has been lost by the Department of Justice, the FBI, IRS, and other agencies – let us hope that they purge the political operatives and subversives among them and get back to being trustworthy apolitical and independent agencies.

As for any special prosecutor tasked with looking into Russian pre-election activities, let them also look for contacts within the Obama and Clinton campaigns – both of which are said to have received substantial foreign donations.

It is a bitch when you cannot trust your own government, and especially its premier law enforcement and revenue collection agencies.

We are so screwed.

