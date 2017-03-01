IS ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER THE EVIL HENCHMAN OF THE DEMOCRAT DEVIL SOROS?

I’ve got good news and bad news …

While it is great news to hear the aging re-tread and failed politician Arnold Schwarzenegger will not be running for the United States Senate to replace Diane Feinstein, it is equally disheartening that the “useful idiot” will be trying to bring California’s disastrous one-party rule to the rest of the nation. Perhaps as a fellow-traveller of the despicable George Soros whose goal appears to be the same thing.

First, one needs to consider what progressive socialist democrats have done to California with their excessive taxes, regulations, and open arms of an invading hoard of welfare recipients and illegal aliens which deeply challenged the state’s finances and forced productive individuals and companies to take up residence elsewhere. These are the people who gave us California’s crumbling infrastructure; in desperate need of repair, replacement, or build-out, by diverting funds meant to protect the health and safety of Californians to social welfare programs and idiotic policies that do nothing to resolve California’s problems. Now the progressive socialist democrats are telling us they want to implement a one-payer system – long the goal of socialists and communists – in California.

Second, one needs to consider that Schwarzenegger was never a Republican nor a conservative. He was a liar. A progressive socialist democrat who could not use his celebrity to jump the line of Democrat politicians to run for office.

Third, Schwarzenegger is a corrupt piece of garbage – willing to thwart justice to do a political favor for the most powerful progressive socialist democrat in California.

Bottom line …

So when I hear that Arnold Schwarzenegger is not going to run for the Senate, but is going to push the progressive socialist democrat agenda of re-districting, I am worried for my State and our Country.

-- steve