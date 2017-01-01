WHEN THE AGENDA IS DRIVEN BY YOUR IDEOLOGICAL ENEMIES

Know your enemy …

When the agenda is driven by your enemies, both foreign and domestic, everything you may think, say, or do is wrong, racist, xenophobic, colonial, imperialist, and immoral. These people have no tolerance for freedom, independent thinking, or free speech. They exert “their” constitutional rights only when it is advantageous to pursue their self-interests and political agenda.

They will use and abuse the weak-minded, the apathetic, and those seeking social validation. They will use our freedoms and laws against us.

These are the people who believe in large government and collectivism. They look at capitalism as being oppressive and standing in the way of true equality. When they use the word equality, they do not mean equality of opportunity; they mean equality of outcomes. And, if that means shared misery and suffering so be it. These are the clerks who want to manage the distribution of cupcakes, rather than being the bakers who create more cupcakes to be available for more people.

They must convince you that you are a victim of a corrupt system and have a legitimate grievance that can only be addressed by revolution and placing them in positions of power. They believe in "do as I say, not as I do," especially when one discovers that their leadership is corrupt and self-serving -- and requires increasing totalitarianism to stay in power.

They will say or do anything to pursue their agenda. Abusing or overlooking history and explaining that it is you that are the slave-owners and racists even though it was the democrats who brought us slavery, discrimination, the Jim Crow laws, and everything they assign to the opposition.

They project their feelings, beliefs, and bad actions onto their enemy rather than being transparent and accountable. There can be no secrecy for the opposition, but everything they do is plotted behind closed doors.

Who are “they?”

The progressive socialist democrats and their useful idiots.

Bottom line ...

You cannot overcome heredity, human nature, and stupidity and still survive and thrive.

We are so screwed.

-- steve