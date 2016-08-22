TRUMP: VEHICLE FOR CHANGE OR EMPTY VESSEL FOR SOVIET-STYLE POLITICS?

As we approach President Trump’s address to Congress, I do not know what to make of Donald Trump and the Trump Administration at this time. Most of what has been said to have been accomplished was done with executive orders, and without the force of congressional legislation. The White House appears to be run like Trump’s New York office – free form, on-the-fly, with people wandering in-and-out. Instead of facts, Trump cites what he read or what other people told him – primarily because he seems to have the attention span of a gnat, and in spite of his education, really is semi-educated with a concentration in dodgy businesses. They may have the Trump name, but they are often owned and managed by others.

Some of the scariest words out of Trump’s mouth had nothing to do with national security, but illustrates the mindset of a man who will greatly affect national security. “Nobody knew health care could be so complicated.” Anybody who casually glanced at the 2000+ pages of the Affordable Care Act could see how complex, confusing, and chaotic the law was; never mind the parts that were left up to the Obama Administration to define and implement. Anyone with half a brain knew of its complexity and only the ill-informed would make such as statement. Maybe he should has asked his daughter Ivanka or his son Donny, Jr.?

I have always believed that former President Barack Obama was an empty suit provided with marching orders from Valery Jarrett and the Chicago Communist machine. He was surrounded by dodgy advisors who appeared to act more like socialists than Americans as they pursued their goal of power, perpetual party control, and constructing a massive bureaucratic state that would supersede the constitutional powers of Congress and the judiciary.

Now with President Trump, we have another empty suit provided with marching orders from Steve Bannon, a self-avowed Leninist. A man who is trying to deconstruct the bureaucratic state and replace it with one of his own. Let us not forget that Lenin simply replaced the Tsarist monarchy with a dictatorship of their own, a so-called Dictatorship on behalf of the proletariat. Something mirrored in Trump’s words and actions as if he will transform the GOP into the working man’s party based on all of the same class warfare techniques used by Obama and his cadre of socialists.

He never called himself a “populist” or an “American nationalist,” as so many think of him today. “I’m a Leninist,” Bannon proudly proclaimed. Shocked, I asked him what he meant. “Lenin,” he answered, “wanted to destroy the state, and that’s my goal too. I want to bring everything crashing down, and destroy all of today’s establishment.” Bannon was employing Lenin’s strategy for Tea Party populist goals. He included in that group the Republican and Democratic Parties, as well as the traditional conservative press. <Source>

Trump to Congress: America First …

Just about what you would expect. Trump delivered his campaign lines and highlighted his own part in the process. And, as usual, many progressive socialist democrats sat on their hands and rolled their eyes. Perhaps the line that will define America’s foreign affairs will be “My job is not to represent the world, my job is to represent the United States of America.” Trump’s speech was well-crafted by the back-room boffins, and like all actors, was delivered with the appearance of gravitas and sincerity.

Thankfully, Trump did not attack the media and limited his comments on Obama to his failed policies.

Bottom line …

Without a doubt, Trump's best speech and looking like a President.

By all means, let us give President Trump the benefit of the doubt in the early stages of his presidency. But, I would start looking very closely, not at the rhetoric, but at the actions implemented by Congress. As we have seen, what ever can be done by the presidential pen, can be undone by the presidential pen. We are looking for long-lasting change that favors constitutional conservatism and not the cult of personality.

I might add that I am so disappointed in many who I thought were true constitutional conservatives and who are now racing for a seat on the Trump bandwagon, lest they be forced to wander in the wilderness for the next four years. Of course, the acid test will be found in the 2018 congressional election cycle where the public will affirm or disavow the actions of the GOP who now own the monkey and the circus.

We are so screwed.

-- steve