TRUMP AND SMART DEPORTATIONS: CRIMINALS AND VISA OVER-STAYS FIRST ...

While the progressive socialist democrat agitators and activists debate about illegal alien deportations, it is intuitively obvious that the first deportations should be criminals and visa over-stays. Both categories having violated the law in a major way that will resonate with all citizens.

Defective by design …

Like most governmental systems, including those designed, programmed, and implemented by famous consultancies, it appears that the travel visa tracking system demanded by Congress over 20 years ago and reaffirmed by the 9/11 commission was never going to work. On one side, you had the major special interests in the hospitality and travel industry claiming that such a system would be an undue burden on the airlines and a time-wasting, non-productive exercise in keeping America safe and secure from terrorists who use a combination of real and forged documents to enter America. Not to mention the Silicon Valley crowd who has found extremely talented scientific and technical staff that will work cheaper than their American counterparts.

The government freely admits that it does not know how many people enter and, more importantly, leave the United States. According to estimates by the Pew Hispanic Center, the number of people overstaying their Visas is estimated to be between 4.5 and 6 million people. That represents between 37.5% and 50% of the estimated 11-18 million illegal aliens estimated to be in the United States without permission. <Source>

It is wrong to refer to the visa overstays as undocumented aliens or immigrants as they have documentation on file, signed under the penalty of perjury, and promising to return to their country of origin after their visit.

The anchor baby trade in California …

Every day, wealthy citizens of other nations arrive in the United States in the late stages of pregnancy; ready to have their children born in an American hospital – and mostly on the taxpayer’s dime. Many of these people have no intention of staying as their main purpose is to secure an American passport for their children who may find it useful in escaping from a repressive regime sometime in their lives. Perhaps settling down in America and then summoning their immediate and extended families to join them as the progressive socialist democrats insure that immigration laws are relaxed as they are reformed.

What needs to be done is simply a matter of commonsense priorities …

People who have travelled to the United States and overstayed their Visa should be immediately deported to their country of origin – complete with their families – and without further judicial process if they have resided in the United States less that ten years.

Criminals should be immediately deported if the have committed a felony – or were charged with a felony and allowed to plead the charge down to a misdemeanor. Multiple incursions into the United States will be punished with prison time and deportation. Multiple drunk driving arrests would qualify for deportation.

Countries that refuse to accept and provide for their returning citizens should lose an increasing portion of their foreign aid and their citizens denied travel to America. Given Skype and other communications availabilities, this should have a minimal impact on business.

Countries, such as Mexico, who aid and abet illegal immigration traffic or who sponsor terrorism, should lose their travel rights and access to America.

Bottom line …

Enough is enough. We need to adopt the immigration policies of Mexico and control our borders. We need to treat Mexicans as they treat Americans. We need to insure the safety and security of America – and that includes the subject that most progressive socialist democrats refuse to acknowledge: income inequality is often a function of illegal immigration depressing the job market. Of course, unions do not care as long as the employees pay their dues. The democrats do not care because these people support democrat causes and will become democrats if granted citizenship under an amnesty plan. And, the GOP doesn’t care because they are about cheap labor.

Hooray for Donald Trump – he is actually doing what he said he would do. Something that angers politicians on both sides of the aisle who see their powerbase being eroded, and the special interests see their exploitation ending.

We are so screwed.

-- steve