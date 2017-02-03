THREATENED BY TRUMP'S PROMISE OF DEFUNDING: UC FINALLY POINTS THE FINGER AT OUTSIDE BLACK AGITATORS ...

Amazing how fast the progressive socialist democrats were to identify the outside agitators who invaded their campus to promote their revolutionary agenda when faced with the curtailment of federal funds. These are the same administrators who have known all along that outside agitators were behind the great majority of the adverse events and publicity stunts on their campus. Whether it is the Mexicans and their illegal immigrant agenda, the blacks with their revolutionary agenda, the feminists with their anti-men agenda, the Muslims with their anti-Jew agenda, or the anarchist crazy-makers, they pretty much ignored the “who” in favor of promoting their progressive socialist democrat agenda.

These are the schools that are doubly screwing their students by raising tuition and fees just because: one, the federal government is willing to guarantee loans with few restrictions or qualifications; two, they have a large union-dominated workforce and need to continually feed the monster and its profligate pensions; three, they have a large contingent of politically-connected special interests who profit from doing business with the school; and four, by offering courses and programs that do not prepare students to earn a living outside of government service or academia itself.

It’s all about money: tossing the radicals under the bus …

UC Berkeley blames violent 'black bloc' protesters for 'unprecedented invasion' They dressed “like ninjas” and marched onto UC Berkeley’s Sproul Plaza like a paramilitary force armed with bats, steel rods, fireworks and Molotov cocktails, officials say. The scheduled appearance Wednesday of conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos was still two hours away, but it was precisely the time that most local television stations were beginning their live 6 p.m. broadcasts. Within minutes, the group of 100 to 150 agitators had smashed half a dozen windows with barricades, launched fireworks at police and toppled a diesel-powered klieg light, which caused it to burst into flames. “They didn’t come to lock arms and sing ‘Kumbaya,’” said Dan Mogulof, assistant vice chancellor and spokesman for the UC Berkeley. “They came to [mess stuff] up,” he said, using stronger language. While so-called black bloc agitators have become a fixture of Bay Area demonstrations in the last decade, their appearance at Berkeley on Wednesday and otherwise peaceful demonstrations threatens to inflame tensions in an already polarized nation. After learning that Yiannopoulos talk was canceled, President Trump tweeted: “If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view — NO FEDERAL FUNDS?” The self-described anarchists or antifascists have left school and law enforcement agencies struggling to cope with their tactics. Moving officers into Wednesday night’s melee, would have created "a lethal, horror situation," said campus Police Chief Margo Bennett. "We have to do exactly what we did last night: to show tremendous restraint," she said. UC Berkeley officials are now talking with federal and local law enforcement agencies about how to address black bloc tactics, which first appeared in Europe in the 1980s but have grown increasingly common in the United States in recent years. The agitators, who keep their faces covered with bandannas, attach themselves to peaceful protests and then break out and start shattering windows and attacking cars, authorities say. Police are investigating the group’s tactics, and additional arrests could come in the future, officials said. Members of the group seem to be most active in Oakland, which has long been a hotbed of the protest movement. In downtown Oakland, shopkeepers have taken to boarding up their windows before protests they believe will attract the anarchist element. Source: UC Berkeley blames violent 'black bloc' protesters for 'unprecedented invasion' - LA Times

Amazing that UC Berkeley, the home of the free speech movement, would be so afraid of a high-profile conservative – and a gay one at that -- that they would riot to disrupt his message. What could he possibly say that would speak louder than those seeking to curtail his free speech rights? A demonstration of the clear and present danger the progressive socialist democrats pose to America and all Americans.

What is wrong with these school administrators and campus police?

While “campus police” sounds like a benign description of security guards, these are full-fledged state police officers with the same powers and law enforcement duties as the California Highway Patrol and similar agencies. And, they are scared for their cushy jobs and overblown pensions lest they be thrown under the bus if they create a national media event. Perhaps they deserve tenure more than the lame professors who earn six-figure salaries for teaching one class in some social warrior subject that has little or no value in the real world.

While the protestors have some free speech rights under the First Amendment, they do not have the right to cover their faces any more than they can cover their faces when applying for a California State Drivers License. So criminalize the behavior and vigorously prosecute the offenders. Carrying weapons or incendiary devices on campus is a crime. So vigorously prosecute the offenders.

Why would anyone wait for another Ferguson or Baltimore to happen in our state?

It is time to recognize those, including politicians and teachers, who are responsible for fomenting social dissent to advance their progressive socialist agenda need to be held accountable for their actions. There is nothing in the Constitution about tenured teachers and they can and should be made eligible for firing if they do harm. No more sanctuary campuses for socialists and communists who preach revolution and anti-America themes. There is nothing in the Constitution that requires us to finance our own destruction nor commit suicide by allowing rampaging domestic terrorists to attack our infrastructure.

Perhaps a President Trump can use his bully pulpit to muster the public support necessary to stop craziness on our campuses.

We are so screwed.

-- steve