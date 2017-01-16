THE NEO-COMMUNISTS: PROGRESSIVE DEMOCRATS

OBAMA IS PISSED THAT HIS POLICIES AND LEGACY ARE BEING QUESTIONED.

THE CLINTONS ARE PISSED THAT THEIR FOUNDATION WAS SHUT DOWN.

BOTH ARE LEADING THE FIGHT AGAINST AMERICA.

Indivisible is not grass-roots movement, but a cadre of well-paid activists, organizers, and agitators astro-turfing the media and useful idiots into disrupting and delegitimizing the Administration to create revolution and chaos in America.

Look behind the scenes and you will find the funding of the obscene billionaires like George Soros and his Open Society Foundation and other front groups.

These are the people who want terrorists and illegal aliens to be part of American life -- as if they would assimilate and integrate into the melting-pot of America instead of self-segregating and making demands of law-abiding Americans.

These are the people who ignored the slaughter of blacks within the inner cities governed by progressive socialist democrats and did nothing other than to create a larger pool of victims with their nonsensical gun control policies. Even a fool could see that these areas had the strictest gun control legislation in America and it did not work. It wasn’t about saving lives, it was about destroying the 2nd Amendment of the Constitution.

Bottom line …

People, mostly the progressive socialist democrats – in reality the neo-Communist Party in the United States – make fun of those who cling to the belief that America is about Americanism and Americans. Another example of Alinsky’s Rules for Radical (#5 Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.) Is it any wonder that Hillary Clinton worshipped Alinsky and was the subject of her college thesis? Is it any wonder that the community organizer, Barack Obama, is refusing to retire from politics and will be an active force against anyone who is not a radical, pro-Muslim, communist?

We are so screwed.

-- steve

These are the people who preach tolerance, yet viciously and physically attack anyone that dare disagree with them – especially on campuses where communist radicals teach radicalism.

citizens.