THE CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS AND BLACK LIVES MATTER GROUPS ARE NOT RACIST -- THEY ARE ETHNOCENTRIC!

The power to change the culture resides in those who have the power to change the language …

Today’s slush pile of email brought an obscenity-laden rant that I was a member of the alt-right, a white supremacist, and a tool of the GOP for saying that the Congressional Black Caucus was racist for viewing every issue through the prism of race and should be abolished unless a Congressional White Caucus is allowed to exist. Not that I wanted a Congressional White Caucus, but the right to have one free from the moral outrage of all those who were not white and their “useful idiot” guilt-ridden, virtue-signaling sympathizers.

I know that the sender of the missive was an enlightened progressive socialist democrat because they tried the standard redefinition game. The one where up is down, inside is outside, right is wrong, and wrong is right. The one where there are no certainties and everyone’s opinion – regardless of education and experience – should have equal weight. The one where political correctness, multiculturalism, moral equivalency, and the end justifies the means, fair or foul, prevails.

So today, I learned the members of the Congressional Black Caucus were not racist, they were ethnocentric. A wonderful word that apparently has its roots in the academic study of hatred and white privilege. It appears that minorities cannot be racists because they are the oppressed. I guess they are oppressed in their own predominantly minority communities and it must be those mostly minority police, prosecutors, judges, and juries that are sending minority criminals to jail in proportions that do not exist in the general population. As if there is some kind of reverse affirmative action program to insure that incarcerated minority criminals cannot be prosecuted and locked up if the percentage of the minority prison population exceeds the percentage of that minority in the general population. It is this sort of muddled-headed thinking that criminalizes the use of specific words – providing an “enhanced” sentence for a murderer who kills you while shouting one of those words. Look over there, ignore the fact that minorities use the very same words on a daily basis with little or no outrage.

Leave it to the activists and agitators to suggest that a population can “own” a word in an era of freedom, tolerance, and government free speech. In fact, the entire idea of the government using sentence enhancements based on the use of particular words is probably unconstitutional under the equal protection under the law meme. The victim, of course, is not as important as the perpetrator and, of course, remains dead.

How many guilty perpetrators have been converted into victims, cleansed of sin and resurrected as an icon of the movement by the activists and agitators? Ignore the fact that they may have died while committing a criminal act or decided to confront duly constituted authority.

Bottom line …

Those that are shouting Black Lives Matter are racists. In fact their movement appears to be little more than a socialist/communist front group seeking to bring about revolution. Daresay, those who point out that “all lives matter” or the hypocrisy of condemning a few police officers in face of the weekly slaughter of blacks in the inner cities must be racists.

As for moral equivalency, how does ethnocentricity justify minority killing, violence, looting, burning, and lawless anarchy any more than it justifies the KKK? As for political correctness, who appointed the academics – many of whom are progressive socialist democrats or outright communists – as the arbiter of right and wrong, giving a pass to “certain” ethnocentrics and not others?

We are so screwed.

-- steve