THE COMMUNISTS ARE AFTER YOUR CHILDREN

Activism Childcare Groups Are Playing Key Role in Pushing Change and Fighting Trump Childcare collectives across the country are forming the backbone of resistance movements. For the women of color who run the Philadelphia-based Espalda Collective, Spanish for “backbone,” providing childcare for social movement parents is not merely a vehicle to support righteous organizing. It is vital movement work in itself, just as integral to advancing justice as leading chants on a bullhorn, facilitating a popular assembly or organizing in one’s workplace. “We see this work as organizing in its own right,” Nátali Cortés-Sweenie, an organizer with the collective, told AlterNet. [OCS: What justice is there in stealing the assets and labor of your neighbor to provide access to entitlements which were not earned or deserved?] “We're working with kids to begin grappling with the issues or concepts that their parents or caregivers are organizing around, with them in mind.” [OCS: Sounds like political indoctrination and not so much child development.] The Espalda Collective is situated in a constellation of nationwide childcare collectives that have sprung up since the early 2000s to organize caregiving as movement work. [OCS: How soon will we see the unionization of childcare as just another socialist union advancement scheme? And, considering that many of the caregivers are working in wealthy progressive areas, it is possible that the “useful idiots” will surrender their children to an anti-American ideology and applaud while it is being done.] From Chicago to New Orleans to Memphis, teams of childcare providers are entering into long-term collaborations with organizations that are on the front lines of poverty, racism and environmental destruction, working fastidiously to create a better world. [OCS: These people constantly speak of a better world and yet one look at Mexico, Cuba, Venezuela, Central America, and elsewhere reveals the “big lie.” The truth is that these people escaped those hell-holes for a reason: be it religious, political, or economic. If these people are all about justice, why has there been no revolution against those that truly oppress their people? And, why all of the organizing and fundraising in a relatively safe America? Hypocrisy abounds, and their motives are less than admirable.] Some of these childcare formations envision their roles through a solidarity framework, providing volunteer childcare so that low-income parents and caregivers of color can participate in meetings, actions and assemblies. Others, like the Espalda Collective, see their labor as central to the work of social change and develop in-depth programming premised on the principle that children can organize adults—and each other. [OCS: There it is: an open admission that they are indoctrinating children with in-depth programming to affect other children and their parents. When are we, as Americans, going to lose our idealism and naiveté and take our enemy at their word – they are telling us what they want, what they are doing, and why they are doing it. But, yet the useful idiots in the government, in the mainstream media, and in Hollywood, refuse to believe that these people are dangerous enemies of our way of life and all that we have managed to accomplish over our brief history. ] All are contributing to the ecosystem of front-lines organizing, at a time of intensified resistance to the fascist and white supremacist forces that now have a seat in the White House. [OCS: Did someone fail to notice that there were fascist and black supremacist forces that had a seat in the Obama White House? And, that these forces were disparaging and disadvantaging our nation and our allies while they aided and abetted our enemies?] Rachel Adler has been an organizer with the Philly Childcare Collective for more than two years. “Our goal is to provide childcare at meetings and events that are put on by groups that are doing campaigns and projects and anything related to racial and economic justice,” she told AlterNet. “We provide free childcare for organizations and groups of people and projects that are led by working-class families of color.” For Adler, this has meant coordinating childcare for large general assemblies and direct action trainings organized by the city’s New Sanctuary Movement, which is mobilizing city residents to defend people who are targeted for a likely increase of immigration raids under the Trump administration. [OCS: Perhaps the parents of those disadvantaged children should be more concerned with educating their children and providing the discipline they will require to succeed in today’s world. Perhaps they should be marching to stop gangs and drug activity which affects their community more than any perceived social injustice that is claimed by paid activists and agitators? Or, more importantly, they should be trying to become Americans rather than replicating the hell-hole they left on safer territory?] Read more at: Childcare Groups Are Playing Key Role in Pushing Change and Fighting Trump | Alternet