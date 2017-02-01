THE COMMUNISTS ARE AFTER YOUR CHILDREN

Can you imagine anything scarier than allowing those who hate America to use your child as a pawn in their ideological fight against capitalism? Not educating children to assist them in developing their individual potential, but organizing them into unexceptional units of revolutionary political activism to be molded to fit the needs of a socialist/communist state.
|
Activism
Childcare Groups Are Playing Key Role in Pushing Change and Fighting Trump
Childcare collectives across the country are forming the backbone of resistance movements.
For the women of color who run the Philadelphia-based Espalda Collective, Spanish for “backbone,” providing childcare for social movement parents is not merely a vehicle to support righteous organizing. It is vital movement work in itself, just as integral to advancing justice as leading chants on a bullhorn, facilitating a popular assembly or organizing in one’s workplace. “We see this work as organizing in its own right,” Nátali Cortés-Sweenie, an organizer with the collective, told AlterNet.
“We're working with kids to begin grappling with the issues or concepts that their parents or caregivers are organizing around, with them in mind.”
The Espalda Collective is situated in a constellation of nationwide childcare collectives that have sprung up since the early 2000s to organize caregiving as movement work.
From Chicago to New Orleans to Memphis, teams of childcare providers are entering into long-term collaborations with organizations that are on the front lines of poverty, racism and environmental destruction, working fastidiously to create a better world.
Some of these childcare formations envision their roles through a solidarity framework, providing volunteer childcare so that low-income parents and caregivers of color can participate in meetings, actions and assemblies. Others, like the Espalda Collective, see their labor as central to the work of social change and develop in-depth programming premised on the principle that children can organize adults—and each other.
All are contributing to the ecosystem of front-lines organizing, at a time of intensified resistance to the fascist and white supremacist forces that now have a seat in the White House.
Rachel Adler has been an organizer with the Philly Childcare Collective for more than two years. “Our goal is to provide childcare at meetings and events that are put on by groups that are doing campaigns and projects and anything related to racial and economic justice,” she told AlterNet. “We provide free childcare for organizations and groups of people and projects that are led by working-class families of color.”
For Adler, this has meant coordinating childcare for large general assemblies and direct action trainings organized by the city’s New Sanctuary Movement, which is mobilizing city residents to defend people who are targeted for a likely increase of immigration raids under the Trump administration.
Read more at: Childcare Groups Are Playing Key Role in Pushing Change and Fighting Trump | Alternet
If you haven’t noticed, one of the most socialistic of all of the unions, the SEIU, has been pushing for mandatory pre-schooling and the collective unionization of pre-school teachers. Apparently not only to increase their membership base and cashflow, but to have earlier access to the indoctrination of children into the so-called “justice” movement where one is taught not to bake more pies, but to share the misery in not getting a thicker slice of the pie. These are the people who talk about revolution and “power to the people” but refuse to see Cuba as the dictator-led hell-hole of misery and suffering – a revolution that devolved into another communist dictatorship where freedom is subject to state control and saying the wrong thing can get you and your family imprisoned, tortured, or killed.
It is one thing to speak of the fascist and white supremacist forces that now have a seat in the White House, but quite another thing to do so when you have no legal right to be in this country and continue to commit felonies to remain in this country. We are either a nation of laws, governed by the Constitution, or not. We are either a sovereign nation with the right to control our borders or not. And, we are either a nation that has the right to protest against those who would destroy our country or not.
Who is financing these collective organizers? Who is it that supports the well-paid activists, agitators, and provocateurs? And, why isn’t our government taking a closer look at those fomenting revolution for profit?
Let these people return to their country of origin and fight for freedoms and equal opportunities on their native soil.
Bottom line ...
It appears that most of the protesters do not want to assimilate into American life, but want to jump the line in order to enjoy the benefits of citizenship – including access to entitlements which they did not earn and do not deserve.
Trump is a target because he has it right. These are interlopers who do not wish America well and certainly do not want to become Americans. Unfortunately, Trump’s mannerisms and methods are easy to criticize and mock so any presidential legitimacy may be mischaracterized or easily destroyed by the opposition.
It is about time we had a national conversation about what it means to be an American.
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius