STUPID, SELF-INDULGENT, AND OVERLY-PAMPERED YALE STUDENTS ARE UNHAPPY (AGAIN) ..

Yale, the bastion of elitism and unearned self-certainty, apparently wants to exert leadership in social virtue signaling – perhaps to compensate for their abysmal historical record of racism and anti-Semitism. Quick to condemn America for its “colonialism,” Yale students overlook the university’s role in the very government who administered “colonial powers.” To this day, Yale graduates have an extraordinary impact on U.S. politics, from the two Bush Presidencies, to John Kerry who headed a corrupt State Department filled with Yalies.

I can understand why some students might be offended that Calhoun College, named after John C. Calhoun (D-SC), the slave owning seventh Vice President of the United States, did not send the politically correct progressive socialist democrat message. But to put up a fuss when the college was renamed to “Grace Hopper College” is both nonsensical and idiotic. I guess it is not enough to name the college after an accomplished white woman of remarkable achievement and military service.

“Amazing Grace” Grace Brewster Murray Hopper (December 9, 1906 – January 1, 1992) was an American computer scientist and United States Navy Rear Admiral. In 1944, she was one of the first programmers of the Harvard Mark I computer and invented the first compiler for a computer programming language. She popularized the idea of machine-independent programming languages, which led to the development of COBOL [COmmon Business Oriented Language], one of the first high-level programming languages. Owing to her accomplishments and her naval rank, she was sometimes referred to as "Amazing Grace". The U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Hopper was named for her, as was the Cray XE6 "Hopper" supercomputer at NERSC. On November 22, 2016, she was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama.

Why not rename the entire University to distance the “morally superior” virtue signaling student body from the racist past of Yale’s founder, Elihu Yale.

The Indian history of the racist, slave-trading Yale University founder This month, the famous Ivy League University founded by Elihu Yale made headlines for deciding to rename one of its colleges. Calhoun College, named after former US Vice President John Calhoun, would be renamed in honour of Grace Murray Hopper, a 1934 alumnus and US Navy rear admiral, for her valuable contributions to computer science. The change was not merely cosmetic – Yale University’s President wrote in a letter to the campus community that “John Calhoun’s legacy as a white supremacist and a national leader who passionately supported slavery as a ‘positive good’” was fundamentally at conflict with Yale’s mission and values. But as political commentators pointed out, Calhoun’s history with racial oppression was nothing compared to that of the university’s founding father. This may explain why Elihu Yale is described as both a “merchant and philanthropist” by the Encyclopaedia Britannica, and in politically conscious discourse, vilified as someone who encouraged (if not directly profited) from the practice of shipping slaves to remote parts of the English colonies. One of the most telling clues to Elihu Yale’s fondness for slaves may be found in two oil paintings that used to hang at the Yale University: in each of them, a floridly accoutred Yale is flaunting his good fortune with a small dark-skinned boy, a Tamil it would seem, by their side. What makes the image even more distasteful is that the boy wears a collar like a domesticated wild animal, around his neck. <Source>’'

YALE'S LIMIT ON JEWISH ENROLLMENT LASTED UNTIL EARLY 1960'S, BOOK SAYS Not until the early 1960's did Yale University end an informal admissions policy that restricted Jewish enrollment to about 10 percent, according to a new book published by Yale University Press. The book, ''Joining the Club,'' which began as a sophomore term paper by Dan A. Oren, a 1979 Yale graduate, documents anti-Semitism reaching from fraternity brothers to board trustees. Much of the research is based on university documents. One document, a folder now in the university archives, labeled ''Jewish Problem,'' contains a memo from the admissions chairman of 1922 urging limits on ''the alien and unwashed element.'' The next year, the admissions committee enacted the ''Limitation of Numbers'' policy, an informal quota. Jewish enrollment was held to about 10 percent for four decades. ''There were vicious, ugly forms of discrimination at Yale, as with the larger society,'' the current Yale University Secretary, John A. Wilkinson, said. ''It's part of our history, and we should face up to it.'' The book, he said, has uncovered ''what we've all suspected and some have known for a long time.'' <Source>

I have been in data processing my whole life. I can program in a number of languages. And, I think that Grace Hopper’s contribution to our society have earned her a place on the educational pantheon – even if she is not an obscure woman of color with dubious achievements.

Progressive “students of color,” many of who are progressive socialist democrats, continue to display rank hypocrisy in demanding that the world erase its historical past and to re-write history as a politically correct exercise in power politics. It is amazing that these students are not attacking the cloistered Yale societies such as “Skull and Bones” … but then again, they do not want to antagonize those who will most surely push back. Pretty much why you find Black Lives Matter, a socialist front group, chasing a few rogue cops when thousands of blacks are killed in the inner cities each year. Empowered by the mainstream media and those who back the progressives, we are seeing our history – and society – crumble before our very eyes; destroyed by those of little or no personal accomplishment.

We are so screwed.

