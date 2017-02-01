SHOULD OBAMA'S ORGANIZING FOR ACTION BE LABELED AN ANTI-AMERICA, PRO-MUSLIM, PRO-SOCIALIST FRONT GROUP?

Obama, the Community Organizer-in-Chief is at it again …

The Obama advocacy group, “Organizing for Action,” and the foreign donations flowing into the “Obama Foundation” should be scrutinized carefully as these organizations may become a clear and present danger to our freedoms …

Obama and his cadre of anti-America racists, socialists, communists, and domestic terrorists are re-grouping under the guise of tax-exempt organizations to do for politics what the Clinton Foundation did for political corruption. A home-away-from-home for the committed activists and agitators, and a source of funding for the revolution they hope to organize. There first task, of course, is to preserve the Obama legacy of extreme radicalism in policies and within the bureaucracy.

We can already see their efforts in developing “the resistance” to the Trump Administration. Look around, the mainstream media has become unhinged – reporting fake news with a level of hysteria unknown in American history.

It is amazing to observe Obama’s unbridled arrogance and constitutional ignorance of many of his followers that always seem to dominate dominate the mainstream news and cable commentary shows. On one hand these acolytes demand respect and consideration for their views while on the other hand they are ready to firebomb the opposition seeking the very same think. More than hypocritical, it is dangerous. Why the GOP is willing to accept this behavior without vigorous comment and pushback speaks to the cowardice of the politicians who are more interested in not offending voters than they are about doing the right thing at the right time.

Bottom line …

The Obama’s sense of entitlement and their unfounded self-confidence have grown considerably since the former president has left office. And, unlike Bush 43, Obama just won’t shut up. Obama and the progressive socialist democrats at the DNC (Democrat National Committee) set the stage for President Trump and the sweeping victories of the GOP in the states. It was not so much as the people were voting pro-Trump as much as they were voting anti-Hillary who promised to continue the “legacy” of Barack Obama into a third term. According to the democrats it mattered little that Hillary Clinton was a liar, a corrupt cronyist who compromised our national security, destroyed our foreign policy, and sold her office for personal gain – all they saw was a chance to perpetuate their power. Many democrats switched sides – some of our disgust for the candidate, and many more to keep a radical Hillary Clinton from packing the Supreme Court with progressive socialist democrats who took little or no issue with destroying our constitution. Suggesting that the constitution was a document empowering in the federal government rather than limiting the illegal actions of the federal government.

It is time for politicians to stop pandering and posturing and do the right thing. It is time to stop mollycoddling students and force them to recognize the real world where some people want to kill you regardless if you feel good about them or their culture. A world were some people have penises, some have vaginas, and a relatively few have both; and absent surgical and hormonal treatments, you cannot simply force society to adapt every time you change your mind on any given day. It’s time to realize that many of today’s tenured teachers are clearly not the best and the brightest – they are the dumbest and most gullible. And they and their self-protective unions must leave politics and political corruption aside or be removed from the society they wish to destroy.

We are so screwed.

-- steve