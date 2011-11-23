SETH GODIN DISCOVERS A TRUTH ABOUT CLIMATE CHANGE ...

Unfortunately for science and humanity, the actual science of climatology has been corrupted by a few powerful researchers who appear to have controlled the publication of scientific papers and those institutions, scientists, and others who have capitalized on the billions of dollars of government money resulting in an unhealthy bias to an unjustified result.
Let’s review …
- The climate is always changing and has done so since the Earth had an atmosphere. Unfortunately, these changes may take thousands of years, yet the climate poobahs continue to report climate change in “anomalies,” changes against a thirty-year baseline which is less than a blink of an eye in geological terms. And, pretty much why researchers and reporters scale graphs to show a dramatic temperature pattern when the real deviation is plus/minus 1.8 degrees Centigrade for a total impact of about 3.6 degrees Centigrade.
- Some degree of natural warming would be expected as the Earth moved out of the little ice age. And, it is likely that the temperatures will regress to the mean and produce another ice age – far more damaging than a slight global warming that has a beneficial effect on the planet and its flora and fauna.
- The Earth has been hotter, colder, with more and less atmospheric carbon dioxide and has never shown the type of climate run-away that has been projected by computer models and amplified by politicians and the media to present a rationale for increasing taxes and control over the population.
- The actual drivers or climate change are: the Sun’s solar output, cosmic rays, the Earth’s position relative to the Sun, the Earth’s rotational dynamics; the deep ocean currents; the Earth’s tectonic and volcanic activity; and the greatest greenhouse gas of all – water vapor (clouds) which form a self-regulating feedback mechanism. All of which are impervious to man’s puny actions.
- It is doubtful that researchers can find man’s climate contribution signal among the noise of nature’s natural climate variability.
- The terrestrial temperate datasets have become unusable due to statistical manipulation. Much of the raw data, computer programs, and a record of the statistical manipulations has been lost or deliberately destroyed. In fact, we saw in the Climate-gate emails the top scientists conspiring to destroy email communications to hide their perfidy.
Climategate 2.0: New E-Mails Rock The Global Warming Debate
A new batch of 5,000 emails among scientists central to the assertion that humans are causing a global warming crisis were anonymously released to the public yesterday, igniting a new firestorm of controversy nearly two years to the day after similar emails ignited the Climategate scandal.
Three themes are emerging from the newly released emails: (1) prominent scientists central to the global warming debate are taking measures to conceal rather than disseminate underlying data and discussions; (2) these scientists view global warming as a political “cause” rather than a balanced scientific inquiry and (3) many of these scientists frankly admit to each other that much of the science is weak and dependent on deliberate manipulation of facts and data.
“I’ve been told that IPCC is above national FOI [Freedom of Information] Acts. One way to cover yourself and all those working in AR5 would be to delete all emails at the end of the process,”writes Phil Jones, a scientist working with the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), in a newly released email.
“Any work we have done in the past is done on the back of the research grants we get – and has to be well hidden,” Jones writes in another newly released email. “I’ve discussed this with the main funder (U.S. Dept of Energy) in the past and they are happy about not releasing the original station data.”
The original Climategate emails contained similar evidence of destroying information and data that the public would naturally assume would be available according to freedom of information principles. “Mike, can you delete any emails you may have had with Keith [Briffa] re AR4 [UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 4th Assessment]?” Jones wrote to Penn State University scientist Michael Mann in an email released in Climategate 1.0. “Keith will do likewise. ... We will be getting Caspar [Ammann] to do likewise. I see that CA [the Climate Audit Web site] claim they discovered the 1945 problem in the Nature paper!!”
The new emails also reveal the scientists’ attempts to politicize the debate and advance predetermined outcomes.
“The trick may be to decide on the main message and use that to guid[e] what’s included and what is left out” of IPCC reports, writes Jonathan Overpeck, coordinating lead author for the IPCC’s most recent climate assessment.
Source: Climategate 2.0: New E-Mails Rock The Global Warming Debate
Here is how opinion is subtly changed …
Seth Godin is a well-respected observer of human nature and a promoter of creative change. It appears that he is speaking implicitly about global warming. Yet, hidden in his warning, are hints about the real problem facing humanity: greed and political corruption.
- We choose where we live and in many cases that location is subject to, to a lesser or greater degree, natural disasters like hurricanes, fires, floods, earthquakes.
- We choose how to build, with real estate and developers traditionally buying politicians to push through their projects.
- We experience greater and greater losses in terms of lives lost and property damage because developers demand politicians relax the zoning codes to allow construction in dangerous, but scenic, locations, increase the density of people allowed in these dangerous areas, and relax the building codes to reduce construction expenses. An example is placing high-rise buildings near known earthquake faults. An example is relaxing the requirements for performing a comprehensive inspection and retrofitting certain buildings after an earthquake. An example is allowing people to build in areas that are natural fire hazards and stopping controlled burns to reduce the fuel loan – until a super-fire occurs. All costs have increased significantly making it seem that each disaster – even with fewer lives lost – is a major cost catastrophe.
- And, there is always a price to be paid when one deals with Mother Nature. But, we continue to pay the price; whether it is repeatedly rebuilding hurricane-ravaged homes in the Florida Keys, living in unprotected trailer parks in tornado alley, or rebuilding a portion of the City of New Orleans, knowing that some of the property is below sea level.
Bottom line …
Whether or not, Seth is actually referring to global warming, or as it is now known, global climate change, is unknown.
Seth is right. “we live in places with unpredictable or inhospitable weather.”
Seth is right about their being consequences to our actions today.
Seth suggests that “action now is a bargain compared to what it is going to cost later.” Absolutely right. We are losing our freedoms, our hard-earned money, and have little or nothing to show for the social engineering of climate change that is little more than wealth redistribution to purchase political power.
So instead of trying to control the uncontrollable, perhaps we should try to control the political corruption which seems to be driving the proverbial bus off the cliff.
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius