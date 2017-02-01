SARAH SILVERMAN: COMEDY AS AN EXCUSE FOR IGNORANCE, PREJUDICE, BIAS, PANDERING, AND STUPIDITY

It is amazing how many people excuse ignorance, prejudice, bias, and plain stupidity in the name of comedy. While some comedians are use comedy as a righteous vehicle for social commentary, others simply use it to advance their political ideology and pander to what they believe is their core constituency.

Sarah Silverman: "Virtue Signaling" Meets Hysteria?

Perhaps Sarah Silverman should stick to ditties on fu*king Matt Damon and not try so hard to see offense where there is none…

Nothing funny about surveyor’s marks unless you are attempting to combine ignorance with prejudice to appear funny and edgy …

I wonder if Sarah Silverman sees KKK members in cloud formations?

Bottom line …

It appears that performers – especially those who are “aging out” of the desirable demographic -- are using anti-America, anti-White, anti-Trump, anti-whatever to remain relevant and edgy as they pander to their progressive socialist democrat audience. Useful idiots using Alinsky’s Rule Number 5 (“Ridicule is man's most potent weapon.” against anyone they perceive outside the radical progressive mainstream. Totally and completely ignorant of what they are doing to America, America’s institutions, and American respect in the international community.

Sarah Silverman is funny – not so much when she is trying so hard to advance a malignant political agenda that materially damages America.

