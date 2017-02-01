"PREBORN" -- ANOTHER ADVOCACY SALES PITCH FOR YOUR NAME?

What a year in our fight for the Preborn. Fellow Conservative... Now you can have a direct impact on the battle that rages on today in DC

and easily send your personalized "Life Envelope Day" postcards. The callous "baby parts" profiteering by Planned Parenthood has been exposed. President Trump has nominated Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court,

Planned Parenthood is fighting tooth and nail to maintain their 500 million dollar taxpayer subsidy as they frantically scrub their websites of any reference to offering "prenatal" care. Thankfully, that Planned Parenthood hoax is finally over. The Senate Select Committee on Infant Lives is soon to recommend 22 criminal indictments of members of the abortion cartel. Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch , an eminently qualified Constitutionalist, is being called every false name in the book by Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. But the killing of 3,000 Innocents per day continues. Our National leadership needs to hear from you as the Preborn cannot speak for themselves. It takes only a click of your mouse . And we've got just the way to do it, and it's powerful in its simplicity. You see, we know first-hand just how powerful it is. Congressional staffers have often told us - "Physically-delivered, postal mail is what gets the boss' attention... big time" That's why this is the year to flood key-influencer's Congressional offices with delivered "Life Envelope Day 2017" cards culminating with a final delivery just before Life Envelope Day, June 18, 2017. Remember, we do all the work for you. . The Preborn need you. They need your voice. NOW!



