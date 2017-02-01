OSCAR CONDOMS TO PROTECT PATRIOTS FROM PROGRESSIVE IDIOCY ...

Sunday, February 26, 2017 marks the self-congratulatory celebration of the ego-centric narcissists, most of who are told they are among the elite whose feelings, beliefs, thoughts, and opinions supersede those of the great unwashed public. Unfortunately, most of these self-indulgent individuals are insulated by wealth and position against the very things they promote to the public. These are mostly progressive socialist democrats who capitalize on the freedoms protected by the Constitution as they promote an ideology, socialism and communism, which would deprive these very same individuals and the general public of their rights. The rank hypocrisy of demanding gun control while glorifying violence and the use of guns in their films is stunning. Pretty much an illustration of the “don’t do as I do, do as I say” thinking.

So I suggest that Oscar condoms be used on the Oscars of John Wayne, Gary Cooper, Jimmy Stewart, Charlton Heston, and the others who believed in America, our Constitution, and our unique position in this world …

Bottom line …

While these progressives are freaking out over President Donald Trump, we see the progressive socialist democrats openly embracing a communist (Bernie Sanders) and considering the appointment of an anti-White, Anti-Semitic, un-American racist (Keith Ellison) to head the Democrat National Committee. Is there any wonder the nation, except for the bicoastal enclaves of progressive idiocy, has turned their back on those who are destroying America from within?

<<<Sort of good news received after this post was written: Tom Perez was elected Saturday as the first Latino chair of the Democratic National Committee. Not that he is not a progressive socialist democrat who supports illegal aliens over law-abiding Americans. >>>

So while you watch these shameless fools mouthing the words written by others with feigned sincerity (after all they are actors), remember that the majority of these people would see you, your neighbor, and your community grovel at the feet of illegal alien thugs while begging for mercy rather than helping you defend your rights – including the right of self-defense and defense against government tyranny.

These are extremely well-paid clowns and jesters – entertainment. Not sages worthy of examining our moral worth, our position in the world, or the direction of our country.

Perhaps, Winston Churchill said it best …

“How hard to build. How easy to evacuate. How hard to capture. How easy to do nothing. How hard to achieve anything. War is action, energy & hazard. These sheep only want to browse among the daisies.” Written by Winston Churchill on February 22, 1916 after being excluded from the British wartime coalition government.

We are so screwed.

-- steve