OMG: A GAY CONSERVATIVE WHO SUPPORTS TRUMP WANTS TO SPEAK AT UC BERKELEY

You do not find conservatives rioting, looting, burning, and destroying public and private property …

It appears one of the top universities in America is no longer about education and the preparation for the future, it is all about political activism and the promotion of socialism and communism. It should be illegal to wear a mask on campus. People who destroy property should not receive amnesty for their criminal actions – they should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The university needs to identify those radical groups with violent tendencies and ban them from campus as a public safety measure.

What is it that one conservative gay who supports Trump could say or do that scares the bejesus out of the progressives? Perhaps it is the truth and pointing out the hypocrisy and historical racism of the progressive socialist democrats.

We are so screwed.

-- steve