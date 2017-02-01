OBAMA'S WORLD: REDEFINED TO FAVOR PROGRESSIVE SOCIALIST DEMOCRATS ...

Once again, someone on the internet has produced an amazingly accurate description of life under former President Obama’s transformative efforts …
|
I used to think I was just a regular guy, but . . .
I was born white, which now, whether I like it or not, makes me a racist.
I am a fiscal and moral conservative, which by today's standards, makes me a fascist.
I am heterosexual, which according to gay folks, now makes me a homophobic.
I am non-union, which makes me a traitor to the working class and an ally of big business.
I am a Christian, which now labels me as an infidel.
I believe in the 2nd Amendment, which now makes me a member of the vast gun lobby.
I am older than 65, which makes me a useless old man.
I think and I reason, therefore I doubt much that the main stream media tells me, which must make me a reactionary.
I am proud of my heritage and our inclusive American culture, which makes me a xenophobe.
I value my safety and that of my family and I appreciate the police and the legal system, which makes me a right-wing extremist.
I believe in hard work, fair play, and fair compensation according to each individual's merits, which today makes me an anti-socialist.
I believe in the defense and protection of the homeland for and by all citizens, which now makes me a militant.
Please help me come to terms with the new me . . . because I'm just not sure who I am anymore!
I would like to thank all my friends for sticking with me through these abrupt, new found changes in my life and my thinking!
I just can't imagine or understand what's happened to me so quickly!
Funny . . . it's all just taken place over the last 7 or 8 years!
As if all this crap wasn't enough to deal with.
I'm now afraid to go into either restroom!
Bottom line ...
Like all progressive socialist democrats, former President Obama and his cadre of socialists and communists managed to redefine America and Americans in their own image. Projecting their historical failures, racism, and corruption onto the opposition with the assistance of the mainstream media. Like most progressives who use redefinition to fundamentally change the character of everyday life, Obama is the first President to openly enjoy the perks, privileges, and profits of the uber-wealthy that is a product of capitalism and the American way – without liking or even respecting America.
He is perhaps the luckiest son-of-a-bitch on the planet: a man with a a lack of verifiable history, a dodgy record of achievement, and associations with racists, felons, anti-White, anti-Semites, anti-Americans, and domestic terrorists – and he gets elected because he is seen as an African-American even though he is of mixed race and allegedly born in Hawaii. A man who has spent millions to keep the courts from ordering a special master to simply review the birth records as they exist in Hawaii. Of course, he had to surrender the title of luckiest son-of-a-bitch when a celebrity billionaire bully boy assumed the Presidency. But, that still leaves Obama as a corrupt, lying, hypocrite who has damaged America more than any president in history – including Lyndon Johnson, Jimmy Carter, and Bill Clinton.
Hopefully, time will erase Obama’s changes. But not if “we the people” do not demand an end to political corruption and the perfidy of the mainstream media; most of whom are socialists without being able to look around and see what has happened in Russia, China, North Korea, Cuba. and Venezuela. Where strongman politics centrally planned life into a morass of misery and socialistic shared death and suffering.
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius