MARK LEVIN TV & CRTV NETWORK: A PROMISE YET UNFULFILLED

Just got off the phone with CRTV and asked them not to renew my program subscription …

With approximately one month to go, I have seen every episode of Mark Levin’s program to-date and have viewed the offerings of the others on his CRTV platform: Mark Steyn, Michelle Malkin, and Steven Crowder. And, I cannot bring myself to invest any additional time, effort, and money in an enterprise that only produced a few noteworthy shows over the period of a year. Some of the offerings were educational, others were entertaining, and some even entertaining and educational. But, at least to me, it is a video recreation of the talk show in a longer format that allows Mark to expound without meeting the demands of commercial breaks.

Mark Levin -- there is no question he is a smart, articulate, passionate, and committed, constitutional conservative. But, his program is devolving into a blur … a conservative reacts to the news; something he does on the radio for hours each day. When he goes into teacher mode, he tends to read from his own books. And, as for being commercial free – there is always the self-promoting CRTV pitch and his subtle book plugs. While I also like dogs, it is just another example of the social media “cat video” meme. In fact, the entire social media segment is simply a graphic representation of a caller’s question or comment. Personally, I find Levin's yelling to modulate his rather monotonic voice a bit fatiguing.

Mark Steyn -- he is a much better writer than talk show host, especially unscripted in a longer format.

Michelle Malkin -- Sixty Minutes meets Fox News and its flashy graphics. Like Steyn, Malkin is much better in shorter segments.

Steven Crowder -- the weakest link, whose humor is loud, boisterous, and not all that funny in a longer format. He is not the conservative version of the witty and polished John Stewart.

And, I still don’t get the television set: frat boy games meets serious politics -- with tchotchkes everywhere. But, I do love his opening "Liberty's Voice -- Levin TV" introduction.

Bottom line …

Since there is no real penalty for taking a break – and there is no FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) – I am not renewing my subscription. I may reconsider some time in the future or, then again, something bright and shiny will have captured my attention.

-- steve