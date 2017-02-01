MAINSTREAM MEDIA IS COMMITTING SUICIDE IN REAL TIME ...

The constant bombardment of the Trump bastion with hyperactive, hysterical hyperbole is slowly eroding the audience of mainstream news outlets and many cable shows. Most of audience becoming increasingly tired of the shouting and the biased or selective reporting. Even the cable network that claims “We Report, You Decide” conveniently omits the underlying truth that it they who decide the reporting to set up the limits of what you may decide.

The hyperbolic and hysterical reaction of the Morning Joe show panel at the end of this short video is priceless …

It is hard to believe that these are adults trying to provide rational analysis.

The idea that many people will accept this drivel as legitimate commentary and avoid thinking for themselves is very, very frightening. If one was serious about the analysis of the clips that were aired, one could conclude that this is a young, ambitious employee of a demanding boss who is clearly adopting Trump's bombastic style in an unseemly display of ass-kissing.

There comes a time where the consequences of this saturation of craziness produces fatigue, followed by disgust and then disinterest. I used to time-shift (using TiVo) the top Fox programs. For the past nine months, I haven’t watched a single episode of Bill O’Reilly, Megyn Kelley, or Sean Hannity. Even Tucker Carlson, the heir to the O’Reilly franchise, does not inspire me enough to turn on the television or DVR.

Bottom line …

We are rapidly losing our uniquely American culture and our nation to the lawless politicians and their media sycophants.

We are so screwed.

-- steve