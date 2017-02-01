L.A. COUNTY MEASURE "H" -- TAX GRAB ON BEHALF OF BUREAUCRATS IN THE NAME OF THE HOMELESS

In the guise of good citizenship and improving voter turnout, this email from Los Angeles County is a de facto one-sided pitch for additional tax money to solve the homeless problem in Los Angeles County …

Where will the millions in tax money actually go? Let us deconstruct the language …

Los Angeles County Plan to Prevent and Combat Homelessness. To fund mental health, substance abuse treatment, health care, education, job training, rental subsidies, emergency and affordable housing, transportation, outreach, prevention, and supportive services for homeless children, families, foster youth, veterans, battered women, seniors, disabled individuals, and other homeless adults; shall voters authorize Ordinance No. 2017-0001 to levy a 1/4 cent sales tax for ten years, with independent annual audits and citizens' oversight?

These items are already funded by taxes collected in the normal course of business and administered by a large unionized bureaucracy filled with waste, fraud, and abuse. In many cases, funds are disbursed to progressive organizations who may also be involved in voter registration and turnout programs that overwhelmingly benefit the progressive socialist democrats.

There is no such thing as a temporary tax – we have seen historical examples where so-called temporary taxes are simply renewed with a statement essentially claiming that these measures are “revenue neutral” because they are already being collected.

As for independent annual audits, this is a joke as much of the funding flows through a financial system that is designed to be deceptive. As for the citizen’s oversight, most of these people are appointed by politicians and may have substantial self-interest in the programs they are overseeing.

The plan?

One need only look at this chart from the 130-page report to see that this is a bureaucratic windfall for funneling money to government entities and the politically-connected special interests.

Politically-connected slumlord assistance plan ...

Facilitate Utilization of Federal Housing Subsidies Federal housing subsidies play a critical role in combatting homelessness; however, the current very low vacancy rate in the rental housing market makes it very difficult for families and individuals with a federal subsidy to secure housing. To mitigate this problem, for two years, the County could provide the following incentives for landlords to accept subsidized tenants: • Damage Mitigation/Property Compliance Fund. This program should be similar to Oregon’s Housing Choice Landlord Guarantee Program, which provides financial assistance to landlords to mitigate damage caused by tenants during their occupancy under the HUD Housing Choice Voucher Program,

Family Unification Program, and Shelter Plus Care/Continuum. In addition, the program should provide landlords with modest financial assistance to repair and/or modify their property to comply with HUD Quality Housing Standards, if property non-compliance is the only barrier to accepting a subsidized tenant. • Vacancy payments to hold units. Develop a program to provide landlords vacancy payments to hold a rental unit for 1-2 months once a tenant with a subsidy has been accepted by the landlord, while the landlord is going through the HUD approval process. This program is needed on a temporary basis, due to the current, exceptionally low rental housing vacancy rate in Los Angeles County. The County is already implementing such a program under the Department of Health

Service’s Housing for Health Program and the Veterans Administration Supportive Housing Program. • Security Deposit Assistance. Develop a program to provide security deposit assistance to homeless individuals and families by either covering the amount of the security deposit or having the County guarantee the deposit. The latter could be modeled after Monterey County’s Security Deposit Guarantee Program which allows low-income households to spread out the security deposit over a period of time. The County would sign an agreement with the landlord that guarantees them the full amount of the deposit while allowing the tenant to make monthly payments with no interest. If tenant defaults, the County would be responsible for paying the difference owed to the landlord.

Yeah right …

"Sanctuary" Cities in Los Angeles County Despite federal law (the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996) requiring local government to cooperate with the Department of Homeland Security, some cities across the United States have adopted what are commonly known as "sanctuary policies." These generally direct city employees not to notify the federal government of the presence of illegal immigrants living in their communities. These policies do not make a distinction between legal and illegal residents, often allowing persons with no legal status in the United States to fully benefit from city services. The County of Los Angeles and the City of Los Angeles both have formally adopted "sanctuary" policies. There are other cities (and some school districts) within Los Angeles County that have also allegedly adopted and/or practice variations of these policies. Contact your local city hall for more information. <Source>

Targeted SSI Advocacy for Inmates

The goal of the program would be to assist disabled, incarcerated individuals in completing and submitting their SSI application prior to discharge or in securing

reinstatement of their SSI benefits, if the individual was receiving SSI prior to being incarcerated. This program should be a collaborative with the Countywide SSI

Advocacy Program, as described in Recommended Strategy C4. The following would be components of the program: Pre-Release A. Facility gathers list of release-eligible inmates at least three months prior to discharge, six months is preferable. B. Benefits eligibility specialists are assigned to screen for SSI and SSDI eligibility. Screening encompasses: • Checking each inmate’s social security number, citizenship or eligible immigration status and current benefit status; • Meeting with inmate to complete a questionnaire to determine whether individual

has a severe mental or physical impairment or is aged (age 65) for potential eligibility for SSI. Also review work history and get earnings record to determine potential eligibility for SSDI. Housing Authority Family Reunification Program The goal of the Family Reunification Program is to house formerly incarcerated persons (FIP) released from the criminal justice system within the last 24 months

with family members who are current participants of HACLA’s Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program. This plan would serve to facilitate the connection of LASD and Probation clients to the program and allow them to make referrals directly from their systems to the three partner non-profit agencies currently working with HACLA. Non-profit organizations assist this population by providing supportive services to the FIP to ensure successful re-integration to the family and community.

It’s all about the money and benefiting criminals who are statistically likely to become recidivists and return to jail. Since many in the criminal community are multi-generational gang members, where is the protection of law-abiding citizens from these thugs. Oh I forgot – felons are not supposed to have weapons and the progressive socialist democrats wants to disarm law-abiding citizens who are the natural prey for these thugs.

For those wishing to read the report, it can be found at: Los Angeles County Strategies to Combat Homelessness

Bottom line …

Why feed a wasteful and inefficient beast that refuses to prioritize the use of the taxpayer’s funding. Ask yourself how significant amounts of money be diverted to art programs that do nothing to repair, replace, or build-out our crumbling infrastructure? As yourself how many millions have been paid to individuals for government wrongdoing? Ask yourself w we continue to pour more and more money into educational systems that graduate functional illiterates? Ask yourself why we overlook American citizens and those who are lawfully in our country to support massive social benefits to illegal aliens and those who game the system.

Simply put, the title of this legislation “Los Angeles County Plan to Prevent and Combat Homelessness,” is false and misleading because if history is a guide, most of the money will flow to the unionized bureaucracy and politically connected special interests like slumlords that charge prevailing rents using subsidies from the taxpayers.

I have no problem with social programs as long as they are well-designed, well-executed, well-monitored, and politicians and others who abuse the system go to jail.

We are so screwed.

-- steve