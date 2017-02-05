KEVIN DE LEON: A PROGRESSIVE SCOFFLAW HEADING CALIFORNIA'S SENATE

There is little doubt in my mind that California has been invaded by illegal aliens, those seeking generous welfare payments in a great climate, and those who wish to fundamentally change America. All aided and abetted by the progressive socialist democrats, many of whom are agitators and activists with an allegiance to foreign ideologies or governments.

A prime example would be Kevin De Leon, the Leader of California’s State Senate who openly testified that “half his family” was in this country illegally. Of course, he was testifying on behalf of his Senate Bill S.B. 54 which, if passed, would attempt to make California a “sanctuary state” in violation of federal immigrations laws.

Senate Bill S.B. 54 Authored by Kevin De Leon The purpose of this bill is to limit state and local law enforcement agencies involvement in immigration enforcement and to ensure that eligible individuals are able to seek services from and engage with state agencies without regard to their immigration status. This bill prohibits state and local law enforcement agencies and school police and security departments from using agency or department money, facility, property, equipment or personnel to investigate, interrogate, detain, detect or arrest persons for immigration enforcement purposes, including but not limited to any of the following: Inquiring into or collecting information about an individual’s immigration status.

Detaining an individual on the basis of a hold request.

Responding to notification or transfer requests.

Providing, or responding to requests for, non-publicly available personal information about an individual, including, but not limited to, information about the person’s release date, home address, or work address for immigration enforcement purposes.

Making arrests based on civil immigration warrants.

Giving federal immigration authorities access to interview individuals in agency or department custody for immigration enforcement purposes.

Assisting federal immigration in conducting a search of a vehicle without a warrant.

Performing the functions of an immigration officer, whether formal or informal. Source: California Legislative Information – State of California

Scofflaw De Leon appears to condone lawlessness and criminal felonies including perjury, identity theft, and using illegal documents to enter a federal building or fly …

How dare the State of California prosecute illegal aliens that have broken our laws …

California State Senate Leader: ‘Half My Family’ Here Illegally “Someone simply who received or purchased a [fraudulent] Social Security card down at McArthur Park, or elsewhere in my district would be eligible immediately for mass deportation,” De Léon said (at 11:45). … I can tell you half of my family would be eligible for deportation under [President Donald Trump’s] executive order, because if they got a false Social Security card, if they got a false identification, if they got a false driver’s license prior to us passing AB60, if they got a false green card, and anyone who has family members, you know, who are undocumented knows that almost entirely everybody has secured some sort of false identification. That’s what you need to survive, to work. They are eligible for massive deportation. (at 1:27:34) Testifying before the Senate Public Safety Committee, De Léon defended the widespread practice by illegal aliens of using fraudulent documents to work and obtain taxpayer-paid benefits, dismissing any concerns California citizens may have about being the target of identity theft. In an interview the following day on KPCC 89.3’s Air Talk with Larry Mantle, De Léon expressed outrage that President Trump’s executive order would include those who possess fraudulent documents or committed identity theft to obtain a Social Security number. Source: California State Senate Leader: 'Half My Family' Here Illegally

Bottom line …

You do not have to wonder why California is the formerly golden state and its resources drained by progressive socialist democrats, the out-of-control public employee unions, and the illegal aliens who have decimated the State’s social safety nets.

It appears that De Leon has no problem in importing poverty, illiteracy, disease, and crime – all to create future democrats and to bring about the fundamental transformation of the nation, state, and capitalist system which he clearly despises. This is the man who want to disarm the law-abiding citizens and create an even larger victim pool while criminals and alien gang members loot, pillage, and rape the population.

Remember Kate Steinle shot by an illegal alien while walking with her father along the boardwalk? The Bologna family nearly wiped-out by a recently released criminal alien? Or how about Jamiel Shaw Jr., the innocent teenager shot dead by an illegal alien gangbanger released from prison the previous day. There blood is on the hands of the California Legislature, and in particular Mexican activists like Kevin De Leon.

Enough is enough.

We are so screwed.

