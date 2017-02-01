IS THE WALL STREET JOURNAL CONDONING CRIME BY ILLEGAL ALIENS?

There is little or no doubt in my mind that the Wall Street Journal panders to those who want cheap labor, but not necessarily cheap labor that also votes for progressive socialist causes. In spite of owning the Wall Street Journal and Fox News, Rupert Murdoch is himself an immigrant from Australia who appears to have become an America so he could own and operate telecommunications assets in the United States. He does not appear to be a constitutional conservative or anything other than an opportunity-seeking businessman.
Mixed Messaging: Stop if you do not bring an economic advantage.
So we must question why the Wall Street Journal is apparently condoning the use of “false documents” and suggesting that strict enforcement of our immigration laws be relaxed for illegal aliens who have committed “minor” crimes.
|
Trump’s Deportation Surge Bravo for sparing the ‘dreamers,’ but the rest is enforcement overkill.
President Trump campaigned on enforcing immigration law, and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly plans to deliver. On Tuesday Mr. Kelly ordered a deportation surge that will cost billions of dollars and expand the size and intrusiveness of government in ways that should make conservatives wince.
In a pair of memos the Secretary fleshes out the Administration’s immigration priorities to protect public safety. By all means deport gangbangers and miscreants. But Mr. Kelly’s order is so sweeping that it could capture law-abiding immigrants whose only crime is using false documents to work. This policy may respond to the politics of the moment, but chasing down maids and meatpackers will not go down as America’s finest hour.
Under Mr. Kelly’s guidelines, any undocumented immigrant who has committed even a misdemeanor could be “subject to immigration arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States.” So a restaurant worker with an expired visa or driver without a license who is caught rolling a stop sign could be an expulsion target.
One question is whether all this effort is needed. More than 90% of the 65,000 undocumented immigrants removed last year from the U.S. interior were convicted criminals, and about 2,000 were affiliated with gangs. This suggests that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is already targeting and removing as many bad guys as it can locate.
Bottom line …
America is being sold out by the grand poohbahs that run the show – be they billionaires like the former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, the former Aussie immigrant Rupert Murdoch, or the President of the United States, Donald Trump. All businessmen who may regard conservatism and the United States Constitution as an impediment to doing business globally. They are insulated by their wealth and position from the consequences of their decisions.
It is time to realize that illegal immigrants, like a hoard of locusts, is fast devouring our resources and changing the culture and character of our nation.
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius