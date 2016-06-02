IMMIGRATION: SHORT CIRCUIT -- ANOTHER BONEHEADED COURT RULING

It appears that the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has issued another idiotic ruling that temporarily affects the Trump Administration’s Executive Order on immigration restrictions from seven countries with terrorist activity and/or no government or civil infrastructure to adequately vet immigrants.

How wrong can the Court’s ideologues be?

The court overlooks the President’s unique powers to conduct foreign policy – with Congress playing a subordinate role in the formation of treaties and the confirmation of Ambassadors and other high officials.

To assert that a state has the standing to bring an action against the President because some immigrants might become university students, professors, or researchers and a denial of entry materially hurts the state is plain wrong. There has been no provable harm against any individual or institution, hence no standing to bring a legal action.

“We therefore conclude that the States have alleged harms to their proprietary interests traceable to the Executive Order. The necessary connection can be drawn in at most two logical steps: (1) the Executive Order prevents nationals of seven countries from entering Washington and Minnesota; (2) as a result, some of these people will not enter state universities, some will not join those universities as faculty, some will be prevented from performing research, and some will not be permitted to return if they leave.” <Source>

To assert that the judiciary has the constitutional authority and power to judicially review all of the President’s actions, especially as it applies to presidential plenary powers is plain wrong.

“In short, although courts owe considerable deference to the President’s policy determinations with respect to immigration and national security, it is beyond question that the federal judiciary retains the authority to adjudicate constitutional challenges to executive action.” <Source>

To extend constitutional “due process rights” to non-citizens and those beyond the jurisdiction of the Court and who reside in foreign lands is not only plain wrong but a clear and present danger to America’s safety and security. Visa applications who have a relationship with a U.S. resident, even if illegal, or an institution is to create a legal nightmare of unbelievable proportions.

Even if the claims based on the due process rights of lawful permanent residents were no longer part of this case, the States would continue to have potential claims regarding possible due process rights of other persons who are in the United States, even if unlawfully, see Zadvydas, 533 U.S. 693; non-immigrant visaholders who have been in the United States but temporarily departed or wish to temporarily depart, see Landon, 459 U.S. 33-34; refugees, see 8 U.S.C. § 1231 note 8; and applicants who have a relationship with a U.S. resident or an institution that might have rights of its own to assert, see Kerry v. Din, 135 S. Ct. 2128, 2139 (2015) (Kennedy, J., concurring in judgment); id. at 2142 (Breyer, J., dissenting); Kleindienst v. Mandel,408 U.S. 753, 762-65 (1972). <Source>

And, worst of all, the Court’s three-clown panel did not cite, explain, or even address the statute under which presidential authority is claimed. The words, “by proclamation” indicated that the President’s actions in this matter are not judicially reviewable. Coupled with the Constitution’s unambiguous assignment of foreign affairs to the President of the United States, we have a dangerous overstepping of the Separation of Powers.

8 U.S. Code § 1182 - Inadmissible aliens (f) Suspension of Entry or Imposition of Restrictions by President Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate. Whenever the Attorney General finds that a commercial airline has failed to comply with regulations of the Attorney General relating to requirements of airlines for the detection of fraudulent documents used by passengers traveling to the United States (including the training of personnel in such detection), the Attorney General may suspend the entry of some or all aliens transported to the United States by such airline.

There is no provision for judicial review of the President’s decisions in matters of national defense or the safety and security of America. To grant these rights to the judiciary would be to empower one rogue judge with the ability to stop the Commander-in-Chief from executing their sworn duties. You did not hear similar objections by the progressive socialist democrats when this power was invoked by former presidents Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama. Therefore, precedent does exist but was not addressed.

Bottom line …

This is a ruling, albeit temporary in nature, that must be reviewed and overturned by the United States Supreme Court. The fact that the government’s attorneys were ill-prepared and generally incompetent to put forth a cogent defense of presidential privilege, will regrettable, is another proximate cause of this legal abomination. The court was not presented with conclusive evidence that immigrants from the banned countries pose a danger even though a list of terrorists from these areas does exist.

Report: 72 convicted of terrorism from 'Trump 7' mostly Muslim countries Since 9/11, 72 individuals from the seven mostly Muslim countries covered by President Trump's "extreme vetting" executive order have been convicted of terrorism, a finding that clashes sharply with an observation from an appeals court that there is "no evidence" those countries have produced a terrorist. According to a report out Saturday, at least 17 claimed to be refugees from those nations, three came in as "students," and 25 eventually became U.S. citizens. <Source>

It is time to call for a 5th Amendment Convention of the States to redress the judicial tyranny – in which a relatively few unelected judges can override both the legislative and executive branch of the government – that has given a number of activist judges unprecedented and unconstitutional powers never contemplated by the Framers of the United States Constitution. The idea that a few hyper-partisans judge could imperil the safety and security of the United States is both ludicrous and dangerous,

I find it the height of progressive hypocrisy that judges and others would hold Trump accountable for his campaign statements when the mainstream media invented "campaign mode" to cover up the many lies of Barack Obama.

We are so screwed.

-- steve

Reference Links …

02/10/2017

Media Advisory: En Banc Procedure Summary

Supplemental Briefing Order

02/09/2017

Published Order Denying Stay

Unpublished Procedural Order

Appellees' Notice of filing additional evidence in district court

Daniel Escamilla Amicus Motion

Daniel Escamilla Amicus Brief

Redfin Corporation Letter Joining Technology Companies amicus motion and brief

02/08/2017

MongoDB, Inc. Letter Joining Technology Companies amicus motion and brief

DiCentral Corporation Letter Joining Technology Companies amicus motion and brief

02/07/2017

02/06/2016

02/05/2017

02/04/2017

Order denying immediate administrative stay pending full consideration of the emergency motion for stay and setting schedule

Emergency motion for stay

Video recording of hearing in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington

02/03/2017