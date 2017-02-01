ILLEGAL ALIENS SHOULD REMAIN ILLEGAL AND BE DEPORTED!

The progressive socialist democrats whine about fairness and equality, but their truth reveals nothing but hubris and hypocrisy ...

According to the argument advanced by the activists, agitators, immigration lawyers, unions, and the progressive social democrats, illegal aliens should be treated not just like the citizens they never were, but like the Americans they never sought to be; and they should be able to grab the entitlements and social safety net benefits they never paid for.

Time to say NO! HELL NO!