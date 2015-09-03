FOR A BETTER AMERICA: START WEEDING OUT IDEOLOGUES AND OBSTRUCTERS OF FREEDOM IN THE SENATE

Now is the time to start cleaning up the dishonest and disingenuous progressive socialist democrats in the Senate who appear to have done everything in their power to disrupt and disadvantage America.

This is the Senate that used one of Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid’s tricks to flip the vote on the outrageous Iran nuclear deal – changing the vote from a majority to agree with the deal, to a majority needed to stop the bill. With the despicable Bob Corker (R-TN) casting the deciding vote for the Republicans on the procedural vote.

Democrat Barbara Mikulski might have been the 34th vote from her party that made it impossible for the Senate majority to stop the deal, but Corker was the key figure in turning Congressional rules upside-down and rendering the majority powerless. <Source>

Here are 12 vulnerable Senators who voted to allow Iran to go nuclear in ten years, gutted the anytime/anywhere inspections, and did nothing to stop Iran from continuing to develop ICBM missiles that can threaten the United States with nuclear weapons. Nothing was said about stopping state-sponsored terrorism using proxies, the takeover of Iraq after it was abandoned by former President Obama, or purchasing tons of conventional arms.

These truly are the disgusting appeasers of our time …

Tammy Baldwin (D-WI)

Michael Bennet (D-CO)

Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

Bob Casey (D-PA),

Joe Donnelly (D-IN)

Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND)

Tim Kaine (D-VA)

Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Claire McCaskill (D-MO)

Bill Nelson (D-FL)

Debbie Stabenow (D-MI)

Jon Tester D-MT)

Bottom line …

Not all democrats are progressive socialist democrats who want to act as a fifth column to destroy America from within on behalf of our enemies, both foreign and domestic.

With self-serving corrupt politicians like these in our Senate, we are surely screwed.

-- steve