FELLOW CONSERVATIVES: BEFORE YOU PUSH THAT REPLY BUTTON ...

A few days ago, I asked if an advocacy pitch for abortion was another pitch to grab the names of conservatives that could be profitably marketed to advertisers …

And used the example of CauseAction which appears to be a commercial list company offering its platform to conservative causes …

And, lo and behold, today’s email brought two separate pitches from one of those gold sellers who favor a conservative audience and dire political warnings in their pitch …

Bottom line …

Before you respond to that supposed political message, donate to one of those scammy causes, receive an apocalyptic warning about your finances, or are presented with a secret and miracle cure for a major disease -- remember what the Better Business Bureau is fond of saying “Investigate BEFORE you Invest.” And, if the offer is free, the chances are that it is your name being collected for profitable resale to advertisers.

Forewarned is Forearmed.

We are so screwed.

-- steve