FEDERAL JUDGES: USURPATION OF CONGRESSIONAL AND EXECUTIVE BRANCH FUNCTIONS?

André Birotte Jr.(born 1966) is a United States District Judge for the United States District Court for the Central District of California and previously served as U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California. On July 22, 2014, the U.S. Senate unanimously confirmed Birotte to serve as a district judge in Los Angeles after being appointed by President Barack Obama.

Judge orders Trump to end travel ban from Muslim-majority countries A federal judge ordered the Trump administration this week to stop blocking travelers trying to reach the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries, delivering the latest and largest blow yet to the president’s extreme vetting policy. Judge Andre Birotte Jr.’s ruling added yet another level of confusion to an already chaotic situation, as all sides debated who is now allowed to come into the U.S. The judge issued a temporary restraining order late Tuesday, saying American officials could not block entry to anyone who had a “valid immigrant visa.” Agents have been blocking people from getting onto U.S. flights if they showed passports from any of the countries affected by the temporary travel ban. “Plaintiffs are likely to suffer irreparable harm,” the judge said in issuing his order. But it was unclear how much teeth his ruling had, since the State Department provisionally revoked most of the visas in the wake of President Trump’s executive order Friday. That meant it was unclear whether anyone still had a “valid” visa under the judge’s order. Source: Judge Andre Birotte orders Donald Trump to end Muslim travel ban - Washington Times

Objections …

The overarching principle to be considered is that foreign subjects have zero rights under our Constitution and providing such rights when a visa is issued to a non-citizen abroad is both unconstitutional and unlawful.

One, a federal judge is unlikely to have presidential-level information on terrorist threats facing the United States and has absolutely no way of knowing whether or not any individual traveling on a visa is using improperly obtained or forged documents. There is zero vetting of travelers from lawless lands without a functioning government to supply background information on an individual.

Two, a federal judge should not have the ability to delay congressional or executive branch actions that impinge on national security. Furthermore, to demand that the government present justifying evidence to counter judicial action may convey a material advantage to those who do not wish America well.

Three, the judicial system is in dire need of reform to curtail the power of political activist judges who create chaos and instability in matters of state safety and security. Considering that only the Supreme Court is authorized by the United States Constitution, all lower courts were created by the legislature and are subject to congressional rulings with regard to scope of authority granted by the government.

Bottom line …

It is time to demand that federal judges exert self-control when it comes to their hyper-partisan tendencies and decide cases on their legality and merit – not the judge’s personal political beliefs.

The past eight years have demonstrated that the progressive socialist democrats have little or no regard for America’s safety and security.

We are so screwed.

-- steve