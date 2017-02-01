CHEAPENING THE OVAL OFFICE TO SEND A CAMPAIGN MESSAGE AND PROMOTE IVANKA TRUMP AS A CELEBRITY …

I, for one, believe in the sanctity and decorum of the Oval Office. I take offense that it is being exploited to send a cheap campaign message with Ivanka Trump at the President’s desk.
Bottom line …
What makes Ivanka Trump uniquely qualified to attend meetings involving world leaders? That she is female? Can you say nepotism and shameless self-promotion?
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius