CAN TRUMP DEAL EFFECTIVELY WITH THE UNIONS?

There should be little or no doubt in anyone’s mind that trade unions, both in the private and public sector, are about political corruption, coercion, and thuggery. Imposing a penalty on all of the government’s infrastructure with their unfunded pension liabilities, outrageous work rules, and ever-rising costs without any corresponding increase in productivity. Projects that are never on time, rarely to initial specifications, and usually massively over budget. And, of course, we should not forget that much of organized labor has more than a passing acquaintance with organized crime.

In many cases, unionism is not really about protecting the workers as they have legal protections at the local, state, and federal level – and a host of contingency lawyers to advocate for their issues. It is all about massive amounts of money flowing into pension and health & welfare plans to be managed by the poobahs that are known to make substantial loans to those developers who are politically connected.

How can anyone help but notice that the unions have openly embraced illegal aliens who drive down wages in all sectors of the unionized economy, especially in construction, food service, healthcare, transportation, and the retail economy? There is no greater source of continuing income inequality than importing labor that drives down wages. How can anyone help but notice that the unions massively support socialist causes and the progressive socialist democrats rather than give their membership a real vote in political activities? And, how can anyone help but notice that the unions have pushed employers away from the bargaining table by imposing their will on the politicians who uniformly take the side of the union rather than face political retribution in an upcoming election.

What does the government owe the union?

The government should owe the unions zero, nada, zip.

Certainly not mandatory rules on closed shops, forced dues collection by employers, and certainly not fixed labor costs that disincentivize competition.

In short, the government should be out of the union business and the unions should be held responsible for coercing politicians into acting against the interests of “we the people.” If anything, the government owes workers – not the unions – a safe workplace that is also free from political coercion and thuggery, and some oversight of the massive funds controlled by the unions for the benefit of their members.

Bear in mind that, “we the people” are the government and to allow unions to influence our paid representatives is little more than a legal form of coercion and bribery that benefits the politicians and the special interests to the detriment of those governed.

Why the unions want to influence Trump’s choices for the Department of Labor …

The Labor-Management Reporting and Disclosure Act’s (LMRDA) reliance on self-government, public disclosure, and ultimately deterrence has failed. The Department of Labor’s (DOL) Office of Labor-Management Standards (OLMS) has investigated and prosecuted union leaders for embezzling more than $100 million in union dues since 2001. Investigations by the DOL’s Office of Inspector General, which investigates labor racketeering and organized crime’s influence within the labor movement, has resulted in more than $1 billion in fines, restitutions, and forfeitures. Fewer than 5 percent of unions audited by the DOL received unqualified passes. <Source>

Will the game change?

Corruption: This is How Big Labor Leverages Politics to Secure Government-Mandated Project Labor Agreements Federal agencies and elected officials are obligated to ensure taxpayers get the best possible construction product at the best possible price. They should not be denying hardworking taxpayers a fair opportunity to compete for jobs. They should not push workers into the false choice of deciding between employment or joining a union and paying union dues. They should not turn a blind eye to fairness, economic freedom and good public policy in order to reward political patrons because it is politically beneficial. Source: Congressmen Fuel Cycle of PLA Corruption - The Truth About PLAs

President Trump certainly knows the ins-and-outs of political fixers and the unions, but will he and/or his team take action to keep the proposed massive spending on infrastructure under control by insuring competition in all things – including the cost of labor and the elimination or reduction in nonsensical work rules that are designed for maximum employment, not maximum productivity?

Already the socialists and communists at SEIU are attacking Trump’s nominee for the Secretary of Labor while others bemoan the fact that recent DOL hires include lobbyists from the Construction Trades and those who support the end of the Davis-Bacon Act that allows the Department of Labor to set wages – definitely not part of the Constitutional mandate for the federal government.

King Re-Introduces the Davis-Bacon Repeal Act Washington, D.C. – Congressman Steve King released the following statement after re-introducing the Davis-Bacon Repeal Act in the 115th Congress along with Senator Mike Lee, who introduced the companion bill in the Senate: “No one can claim to be a fiscal conservative if they think the federal government needs to inflate the cost of wages,” said King. “Originally passed in Congress in the 1930’s, the last Jim Crow Law left in America to keep African Americans out of the Labor force in New York, the Davis-Bacon wage scale is an outdated law that sets the federal wage scale at union scale.” “I first dealt with Davis-Bacon wage scales when I started my construction company in 1975. The federal government dictated wage scale to all of my employees on federally funded projects. Micromanaging and disrupting the efficiencies in our businesses has ultimately resulted in an average of 20% higher costs to taxpayers. Simply put, we are bleeding red ink in the federal government. Rather than increasing costs by billions of dollars and restricting our free market, all that should be required is for the employer and the employee to agree on salary and benefits.” “The Davis-Bacon Act is an 80-year-old wage subsidy law that requires all federally funded projects worth more than $2,000 to pay workers a so-called ‘prevailing wage,’” Sen. Mike Lee said. “However, the ‘prevailing wage’ is determined not by market forces operating in reality, but by federal bureaucrats operating in Washington, DC. As a result, federal contractors are charged, on average, a 22 percent premium on their labor costs above what private companies pay for the same project. Repealing the outdated, costly Davis-Bacon Act will give federal contractors the ability to hire more workers of all skill level, while lowering the overall costs of federal transportation construction projects.” To view the original text of the bill, click here.

Bottom line …

Watching what happens to the Davis-Bacon Act is a handy method to determine whether of not President Trump is adhering to the United States Constitution and will be working for the people he purports to represent. Considering that the federal government will save over 20% on the artificial cost of labor, the money could go to paying down the debt – or, just as easily, using the money to fund more infrastructure projects that will employ more people.

And, by infrastructure projects, I do not mean those insane creations of the progressive socialist democrats like the bogus California High Speed Rail project which is neither high-speed nor useful to a large number of citizens, taxpayers, or consumers. It is a trillion dollar boondoggle meant to fund the special interests, including the unions, for the rest of their natural lives.

We are so screwed.

-- steve