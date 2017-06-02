BILL O'REILLY'S SUPERBOWL INTERVIEW OF TRUMP

Shooting from the lip and essentially saying nothing … Trump proves he is a politician!
The remaining two parts of of this interview can be seen on Monday (2/6/17) and Tuesday (2/7/17) on “The O’Reilly Factor” (8 p.m. Eastern).
Bottom line …
No comment as there is nothing of any real substance here. The only thing I did not really like was the moral equivalency of conflating the term “killers” and impugning the innocence of America.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius