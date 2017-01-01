AUDI SUPER BOWL 2017 COMMERCIAL IS LIBERAL BULLPUCKY

“What do I tell my daughter?” a male narrator asks in the commercial as the camera pans to a father watching his daughter compete against a bunch of boys in a Soapbox race. “Do I tell her that despite her education, her drive, her skills, her intelligence, she will automatically be valued as less than every man she meets?” “Or maybe I’ll be able to tell her something different,” the narrator concludes as the father leads his daughter towards their Audi sedan. The screen turns black, and across it are the words in white: “Audi of America is committed to equal pay for equal work. Progress is for everyone.”