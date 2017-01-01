AUDI SUPER BOWL 2017 COMMERCIAL IS LIBERAL BULLPUCKY

Audi’s progressive commercial is so politically correct that it demonstrates the hypocrisy of the left …
“What do I tell my daughter?” a male narrator asks in the commercial as the camera pans to a father watching his daughter compete against a bunch of boys in a Soapbox race. “Do I tell her that despite her education, her drive, her skills, her intelligence, she will automatically be valued as less than every man she meets?”
“Or maybe I’ll be able to tell her something different,” the narrator concludes as the father leads his daughter towards their Audi sedan. The screen turns black, and across it are the words in white: “Audi of America is committed to equal pay for equal work. Progress is for everyone.”
Audi’s weasel words: “all the various factors” …
Why not tell your daughter the truth?
Audi appears to be targeting their commercials to capture young affluent white males with aspirational values.
If the actress was not cute, blond, and athletic appearing, she would not be in the commercial.
There are times when Audi is not so politically correct …
And …
And that the coolest kids don’t drive their daddy’s Audi when they grow up, they drive BMWs …
Bottom line …
Commercials, like leftist propaganda, is carefully crafted to deliver a message. Unfortunately, it may not be the message they intended.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius