ALAN COLMES DEAD AT 66: DEMOCRATS LURCH LEFTWARD

With the death of progressive socialist democrat Alan Colmes, I could not help but think that the democrat party has once again taken another lurch leftward into the world of the corrupt ideologues such as Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, and Keith Ellison, and an outright communist like Bernie Sanders …

Colmes, 66, died at a Manhattan medical center on February 23, 2017, at the age of 66 after suffering from lymphoma. Regardless of Colmes politics, Colmes appeared to be a decent guy who was open to argument – on the wrong side of history – but someone willing to listen.

Bottom line …

The democrat party of my parents is dead. The democrat party of the baby boomers, influenced heavily by the agitation and propaganda of the Soviet infiltrators of the era became or deeply influenced the governing and bureaucratic class in America. A few became domestic terrorists like Barack Obama’s close friends, Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn. Many simply were anti-America and admired murdering thuggish dictators like Che Guevara, Fidel and Raul Castro, Hugo Chavez, and others who were virulently anti-America, anti-democracy, and gross human rights violators.

So with the passing of Colmes, one expects to see the progressive socialist democrats, once again, lurch ever leftward – away from constitutional conservatisms and the core values which make America great toward self-destructive and human rights abusing socialism and communism.

Make no mistake about it, while Alan Colmes was a smart, articulate, and smiling individual, he was also the ideological enemy of constitutional conservatism and much of what makes America great.

We are so screwed.

-- steve