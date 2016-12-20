WILL TRUMP IMPLEMENT A "STFU" POLICY IN REGARDS TO SENSITIVE AND CLASSIFIED MATERIALS?

The media laughed, but Trump had it right …

Everyone laughed when President-elect Trump said he had plans to deal with foreign affairs and military matters, but refused to disclose them for obvious reasons. The media laughed about Trump not having or not being able to explain the details of his broad policies.

You cannot even begin to believe how much of this sensitive information, in the form of promotional pieces, instructional manuals, and simply news releases, exists in free and open spaces. Try looking at www.cryptome.org to be shocked at what is currently available for download.

Unfortunately, Trump’s obvious and commonsense reasons do not seem to apply to the self-congratulatory politicians, congress, government agencies, and companies that continue to place more and more actionable intelligence into open sources than ever before. In fact, it appears that it is more profitable for foreign powers and those who do not wish us well to simply read about our strategic infrastructure and military capabilities than send in spies. It is not so much that one worries about the state sponsors of terrorism, because they can be dealt with through normal channels, but the lone wolf who happens upon the vulnerability of a soft target. One need only consider the number of non-Americans or recent converts that are working in our airports, our critical infrastructure facilities, and in governmental agencies at all levels: local, state, and federal.

Bottom line …

STFU (Shut The F**k Up) may become the official policy of the Trump Administration and progressive socialist democrats and their sycophantic media who continue leaking America’s strategic plans might find that Freedom of the Press and Free Speech do not apply to those who hold security clearances and/or have access to sensitive materials.

I urge Trump to prosecute Hillary Clinton, her lawyers, and those in and out of the State Department (including Hillary’s maid if she printed out classified information) who mishandled – knowingly or unknowingly – with or without “intent” classified materials. It is time for a message to be sent to our enemies, both foreign and domestic, that stealing our secret documents and intellectual property will no longer be tolerated.

-- steve