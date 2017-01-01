WHY TRUMP APPEARS POISED FOR SUCCESS ...

Trump is the elite anti-elite …

It has often been said that the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland is where billionaires tell millionaires what the middle class feels; all while eating canapés and drinking fine wines. Departing their luxurious accommodations by private jet, these people appear to want to jump in front of the public to tell them how the world works and how the "little people" should live their lives. Or simply nod to each other and roll their eyes when forced to interact with the public. All of which can be summarized as "don't do as I do, do as I say."

Are these people any smarter than you? Some, yes, with well-credentialed and well-experienced backgrounds. But there appears to be an offsetting lack of commonsense or a preoccupation with their own agendas and self-aggrandizement.

So here comes Trump, with all of the trappings of privilege and wealth, and guess what -- he is one of the elite with the appearance of a vulgarian. He is so insulated, so egocentric, that he simply does what he pleases. And, like a petulant little boy, says whatever is on his mind and lashes out at those who attack him.

For all intents and purposes, Trump is someone unlike the pure-bred and well-mannered elites, and certainly not like any politician who is looking at polls and using political calculus to select their opinions and positions. Unlike the robotic Hillary Clinton whose poll-tested, spin-doctored utterances are aimed at a specific audience. You do not hear Trump using the cadence and mannerisms of a black preacher when speaking to a black audience. Trump appears to treat everyone equally, even if that treatment is inconsistent and reflects how he is believes he has been treated. Best of all, he does not look down his nose and lecture us as if he were a law lecturer in a classroom.

Whereas Hillary Clinton has a perpetual distrust of outsiders and maintains a permanent "enemies list," Trump stays mad at you only until you sing his praises or fade into oblivion.

Why Trump may succeed ...

Both former President Obama (it feels good to write those words) and Hillary Clinton demand absolute message coherence. You support the message, even if you know it is a provable lie and will make you look foolish on the world stage. With Trump, he is not afraid of sparring with strong personalities who may disagree with his personality or positions. Trump is not a policy wonk, deep in the political weeds. It appears that, like Barack Obama, he is willing to let others do the heavy lifting while taking on-stage bows. Trump does not, unlike Obama and Clinton, dislike the military and is more than likely to listen to the generals and command staff. And, best of all, Trump is not in awe of the media and is used to fighting back. As they say, it doesn’t matter whether the story is good or bad, just as long as they spell your name correctly and mention your position.

After all, when you have few core beliefs and positions of your own, you welcome the exchange of ideas so as to craft a suitable position or policy. A pattern and practice that could bode well for America.

Bottom line …

We know what doesn’t work. The incompetence of Jimmy Carter, the corruption of Clinton, the crony capitalism of the Bushes, and the Marxism of Obama. Now we, at least, have a chance with a man who loves his country and actually care what the “average Joe or Josephine” may feel or need in a leader.

-- steve