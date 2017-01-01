WHY DID PRESIDENT OBAMA COMMUTE THE SENTENCE OF CHELSEA MANNING?

There is no doubt in my mind that President Obama has done his very best to damage the United States of America …

From destroying American healthcare to changing the nature of American society

From making Americans more vulnerable to kidnapping by paying ransoms to the Taliban and Iran to releasing or not prosecuting leakers whose actions have resulted in material damage to the military and diplomatic affairs of the United States.

And from violating the Constitution and Rule of Law to breaching the sovereignty of our nation.

So why am I not surprised that President Obama would commute the 35-year sentence of Bradley (now Chelsea) Manning, a disaffected gay/transgender soldier who violated the Espionage Act and turned over a treasure trove of classified military and diplomatic documents to Julian Assange’s WikiLeaks.

So why would Obama take this precipitous step that could severely impact his legacy?

To improve his image in the international community who claims that the imprisonment of Manning, even under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, amounts to a human rights violation and the punishment of a “whistleblower” who revealed the truth about America’s “nefarious” military and diplomatic actions? Manning has spent time in solitary and has attempted suicide on at least two occasions.

To improve his image with the LGBTQ+ crowd who claim that keeping the gay/transgendered Manning in the men’s prison at Fort Leavenworth is cruel and unusual punishment?

To make Hillary Clinton’s (including her top people) numerous violations of the Espionage Act seem rather tame by comparison? Those progressive socialist democrats do love their moral equivalency.

Perhaps part of Obama’s calculation was that WikiLeak’s Julian Assange publicly agreed to be extradited to the United States if Manning were freed? And, that interrogating Assange may be worth kicking Manning loose.

Or simply to stick it to the military which he apparently despises, but not as much as Hillary Clinton?

Paradox …

If we are to believe the progressive socialist democrats that WikiLeaks is a front for the Russian KGB/FSB/GRU, why is Manning not being treated as a spy – or for handling classified documents directly to our enemies. If you recall, Jonathan Pollard was sentence to life for violating the Espionage Act and turning over classified documents to Israel. He was paroled after 28+ years., not 7-years as will be Manning. Under this theory, former NSA contractor Edward Snowden and leaker is toast.

Bottom line …

Whatever Manning may be as a man/woman, he is most definitely a traitor who conveyed significant material advantage to our enemies, both foreign and domestic.

We are so screwed.

-- steve