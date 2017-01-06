WHERE IS HILLARY CLINTON'S CENSURE FOR USING POLITICAL CRONIES TO CREATE THE HILLARY CLINTON PAVILION AT THE STATE DEPARTMENT?

Progressive moral equivalency …

Charlie Rangel censured for raising contributions to his center from those having business before the House of Representatives The House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly 333-79 to censure Rep. Charlie Rangel (D-NY) for violating ethics rules including charges that he improperly solicited millions of dollars from corporate officials and lobbyists for the Charles B. Rangel Center for Public Service at City College of New York. Voting against censure were 77 democrats and 2 republicans, Peter T. King (R-NY) and Don Young (R-AK) against)

Now we see Hillary Clinton, long-suspected of using her position as the Secretary of State to raise contributions for both the Clinton Foundation and the new State Department Diplomatic Center. With the new glass entrance pavilion to be names after Hillary Clinton.

The donors consist of the usual mix of corporations, foreign governments, and individuals who appear to have business before the State Department. The largest gifts from FedEx, Boeing, PepsiCo and Intel were followed by contributions from others like Cisco, Bank of America, Caterpillar, Citigroup, eBay, General Electric, Microsoft, and Walmart.

Hillary Clinton to speak Tuesday at new State Department museum bearing her name One of the four exhibition halls in the U.S. Diplomacy Center will be called the Hillary Rodham Clinton Pavilion, with others named for former secretaries James A. Baker and Henry Kissinger, and for current Secretary of State John F. Kerry. Visitors will encounter Clinton’s name first — the Hillary Clinton Pavilion is the glass entrance hall to the complex, complete with a glass ceiling. A State Department website devoted to the project says this section will “engage visitors in exploring U.S. relationships with nations around the world.” The museum was conceived by Albright, who held a symbolic groundbreaking for it in 2000, near the close of Bill Clinton’s presidency. The project languished during the George W. Bush years and was revived by Hillary Clinton, who deputized longtime donor and friend Elizabeth Frawley Bagley [She was sworn in as Special Representative for Global Partnerships in the Office of the Secretary of State on June 18, 2009. ] to raise outside money. The bulk of the $50 million raised so far came in during Clinton’s four-year tenure as President Obama’s first secretary of state, from 2009 to 2013. Clinton was not running for president at the time but was widely presumed to be contemplating a second White House run in 2016. State Department emails from Clinton’s term, released under court directive as part of the fallout over her private email system, chronicle some of the millions of dollars in corporate, foundation and other donations she helped draw for the project. Some of the donors overlap with Clinton’s network of political fundraisers and with donors to the Clinton family’s charitable foundation. <Source>

Bottom line …

What is the ethical difference between Charlie Rangel raising money for an edifice bearing his name and Clinton’s present venture? Both are supremely corrupt self-serving liars. But at least Rangel’s incompetence and corruption never resulted in American deaths.

Why people like Hillary Clinton with her violation of the Espionage Act, Madeline Albright whose incompetence allowed North Korea to go nuclear on her watch, John Kerry whose lied about his service history and about American war crimes in Vietnam, and Henry Kissinger with his disastrous policy of détente and containment should be rewarded for their tenures marked with significant diplomatic failures is one of the reasons that the upcoming Trump presidency is resonating with many people, including democrats and independents.

And it is ironic that the Clinton Pavilion will have an actual glass ceiling – especially since Clinton lost the presidency.

-- steve