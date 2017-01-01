TRUMP: WATCH THE LEFTIES JUMP UP-AND-DOWN, ROUND-AND-ROUND ABOUT IMMIGRATION AND EXECUTIVE ORDERS

To the virtue-signaling media whores, mostly celebrities and politicians, Trump’s executive order does not mention Muslims or Islam … and uses, as its basis, findings developed by the Obama Administration and the Department of Homeland Defense. But, then again, most of you live in a bubble, insulated from the consequences of the idiotic policies you promote.

How do these “useful idiots” claim that Trump’s Executive Order is a ban on Muslims where these Muslim countries (see their population) were not affected?

Although I could make a pretty good case why Pakistan, which hid Osama bin Laden and provided nuclear technology to rogue nations, should be on the list. Where was the outrage, the marches, and the universal condemnation of the celebrities when President Obama banned Iraqi refugees from the United States in 2011 – for six months! Let us not forget Chuck Schumer (D-NY) crying over the Trump Executive Order while allowing Obama to kill thousands of refugees with his ridiculous foreign policy that armed Islamic terrorists.

Is Keith Ellison promoting the progressive socialist democrats or the Muslim Brotherhood’s fifth column seeking to destroy America from within?

Congressman Keith Ellison, the Muslim Brotherhood shill and radical leftist who is the most likely candidate to lead the Democratic Party, said on CBS’ Face the Nation Sunday that President Trump‘s new executive order halting immigration from a handful of Middle Eastern countries clearly is a ban on Muslims, contrary to the evidence. As noted by Mediaite, Trump's order merely puts a temporary ban on U.S. entry on refugees and seven nations that either are terrorist states themselves or harbor terrorists; those nations also happen to be predominantly Muslim, and Ellison pounced on that to insist that “We’ve never had a religious-based ban before. And they can’t deny that this is a Muslim ban––it is a Muslim ban.” Actually, no. Dozens of other predominantly Muslim nations are not on the list. Ellison, himself a Muslim, is simply a demagogue attempting to play the Islamophobia card. Ellison claimed that it’s “un-American” to refuse Syrian refugees into the United States. You know what's un-American? The Muslim Brotherhood. Sharia law. Jihad. Weakening national security. Exposing American citizens to further acts of Islamic terrorism. The radical left. Look in the mirror, Congressman. Source: Keith Ellison: 'Muslim Ban' is 'Un-American' | Truth Revolt

“Meathead” knows best …

Actor and director Rob Reiner is charged with using taxpayer money to fund a partisan initiative for universal preschool in California. The money in question paid for commercials supporting the initiative, which is coming up for a vote in June. Reiner has refused to resign as chairman of the state commission that supplied the money. He says he has done nothing wrong. <Source: NPR>

Want to see racism, bigotry, and a reprehensible use of power? Look no further than progressive socialist democrat icon, FDR …

Executive Order No. 9066 Executive Order Authorizing the Secretary of War to Prescribe Military Areas Whereas the successful prosecution of the war requires every possible protection against espionage and against sabotage to national-defense material, national-defense premises, and national-defense utilities as defined in Section 4, Act of April 20, 1918, 40 Stat. 533, as amended by the Act of November 30, 1940, 54 Stat. 1220, and the Act of August 21, 1941, 55 Stat. 655 (U.S.C., Title 50, Sec. 104); Now, therefore, by virtue of the authority vested in me as President of the United States, and Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy, I hereby authorize and direct the Secretary of War, and the Military Commanders whom he may from time to time designate, whenever he or any designated Commander deems such action necessary or desirable, to prescribe military areas in such places and of such extent as he or the appropriate Military Commander may determine, from which any or all persons may be excluded, and with respect to which, the right of any person to enter, remain in, or leave shall be subject to whatever restrictions the Secretary of War or the appropriate Military Commander may impose in his discretion. The Secretary of War is hereby authorized to provide for residents of any such area who are excluded therefrom, such transportation, food, shelter, and other accommodations as may be necessary, in the judgment of the Secretary of War or the said Military Commander, and until other arrangements are made, to accomplish the purpose of this order. The designation of military areas in any region or locality shall supersede designations of prohibited and restricted areas by the Attorney General under the Proclamations of December 7 and 8, 1941, and shall supersede the responsibility and authority of the Attorney General under the said Proclamations in respect of such prohibited and restricted areas. I hereby further authorize and direct the Secretary of War and the said Military Commanders to take such other steps as he or the appropriate Military Commander may deem advisable to enforce compliance with the restrictions applicable to each Military area hereinabove authorized to be designated, including the use of Federal troops and other Federal Agencies, with authority to accept assistance of state and local agencies. I hereby further authorize and direct all Executive Departments, independent establishments and other Federal Agencies, to assist the Secretary of War or the said Military Commanders in carrying out this Executive Order, including the furnishing of medical aid, hospitalization, food, clothing, transportation, use of land, shelter, and other supplies, equipment, utilities, facilities, and services. This order shall not be construed as modifying or limiting in any way the authority heretofore granted under Executive Order No. 8972, dated December 12, 1941, nor shall it be construed as limiting or modifying the duty and responsibility of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with respect to the investigation of alleged acts of sabotage or the duty and responsibility of the Attorney General and the Department of Justice under the Proclamations of December 7 and 8, 1941, prescribing regulations for the conduct and control of alien enemies, except as such duty and responsibility is superseded by the designation of military areas hereunder. Franklin D. Roosevelt

The White House

February 19, 1942. [F.R. Doc. 42–1563; Filed, February 21, 1942; 12:51 p.m.] Source: Executive Order No. 9066, February 19, 1942.

You may also want to review the actions of the Supreme Court in upholding the President’s powers. (Korematsu v. United States: The U.S. Supreme Court Upholds Internment)

Bottom line …

As for countries that do ban people on the basis of religion, look no further than the Islamic countries that ban Jews from entering.

Former President Obama and his cadre of progressive socialist democrats in Congress thought that they were being so cute as to imbue the Presidency with unheard of powers as they altered the rules of Congress to support his nominees with less than a 60-vote requirement. Now they are pissing and moaning over the usurpation of power by President Trump in attempting to make America more safe and secure while our border security is strengthened. The progressive socialist democrats are bemoaning the fact that Trump is acting unilaterally to do exactly what he promised the America public he would do once elected to office. An extraordinary and unheard of occurrence in modern politics.

The progressives and jumping up and down over constitutional rights – when the fact is that no foreign citizen has a “right” to enter the United States and they have zero rights under the United States Constitution. So George Soros can fund all of the community organizers who march in anti-Trump, anti-America, and pro-terrorists events … and that does not change anything.

Let us not forget it was the democrat party behind slavery, segregation, the Jim Crow Laws, opposition to the Civil Rights Act, and now they pretend SODDI (Some Other Dude Did It), namely the Republicans. No wonder they do not want history to be taught in public schools that are little more than progressive socialist democrat indoctrination efforts.

We are so screwed.

-- steve