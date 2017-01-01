TRUMP PRESS SECRETARY SEAN SPICER IS NOT AFRAID TO FIGHT BACK -- SCARING THE MEDIA

Why is the press so surprised when Trump’s press secretary fights back against a media that published an unsubstantiated and scurrilous opposition research hit peace by saying “let the public decide.” The real question every American should ask is: “How the hell is the public going to decide when the intelligence community can’t even verify the allegations – and they are only double hearsay and allegations – from the sources in question?”

We finally have a press secretary who will not only serve President Trump well, but will serve all America as he answers the tough questions without resorting to just reading talking points. We can all remember Robert Gibbs, Jay Carney, and Josh (not so) Ernest standing before the American people and telling or defending lies crafted by failed novelist/national security advisor Ben Rhodes and a cadre of self-serving White House sycophants.

Bottom line …

It appears that President Trump is surrounding himself with strong, capable people who are not afraid to disagree with the President. Trump, on the other hand, acknowledges he wants the pushback in order to craft more informed and suitable policies. No Valerie Jarrett/Barack Obama echo chamber here.

We are still screwed … but maybe less screwed under the incoming Trump Administration.

-- steve