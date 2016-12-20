TRUMP ATTACKS SCHWARZENEGGER FOR LOW APPRENTICE RATINGS

Let us not forget that former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is a complete and total douchebag …

Pretending to be a conservative Republican while acting like a progressive socialist democrat – even appointing a long-term lesbian democrat as his Chief of Staff and one that served his predecessor.

Signing the largest progressive tax increase in California history.

Claimed his trips, lodging, and meals did not cost the taxpayer when they were paid by foundations that solicited donations from lobbyists having business before the State of California.

Continuing to disadvantage California businesses and residents with his progressive socialist democrat environmental nonsense.

Commuting the sentence of a murderous thug because his daddy was a powerful democrat politician.

Erasing California’s First Lady from his official portrait leaving another “blue stain.”

Promoted family values while shtupping the family nanny and hiding a “love child” until discovered.

Promoted higher tobacco taxes while smoking cigars in an outdoor tent.

So it seems somewhat funny that even Donald Trump would joke about his low ratings and “movie star” status while recognizing that Schwarzenegger supported both Hillary and Kasich.

The Apprentice is little more than the douchebag Schwarzenegger posturing while the inconsequential “CELEBRITY” contestants engage in activities that are little more than paid product announcements. All hoping to revitalize their careers and create some public relations buzz.

If you want to watch something more realistic, entertaining, and educational, try some of the CNBC line up including Shark Tank, The Profit, and Billionaire Buyer. And, forget Arnold and his joke television.

-- steve