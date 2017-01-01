TRUMP ADMINISTRATION GOES PROGRESSIVE TO PURCHASE UNION VOTES?

Instead of repatriating overseas funds and encouraging private investment, we find Trump continuing Obama’s profligate spending to attempt to purchase jobs – great for government employees, and unionized workers, but not so much for the small businesses who are the real employers and economic engine of America.

Once again, we see a President ignore the outrageous national debt to propose infrastructure projects that are little more than a wealth redistribution system to purchase union and state support for the upcoming election cycles.

Not only are the costs of these projects low-balled, but historically these projects become unionized boondoggles filled with waste, fraud, and abuse. Projects that will be late, over budget, require expensive perpetual unionized maintenance – and will never return a penny to the federal government who will be supplying the bulk of the funding.

Even though this leaked draft copy list is titled “Emergency and national security priority projects draft,” you can plainly see that few projects have anything to contribute to national security and appear to be candidates recycled from former President Obama’s jobs stimulus funding efforts.

Many of these projects have Many of these projects have affiliations with private companies and are being promoted by special interests. Many represent local boondoggles that should be funded by the cities and states. And, some represent projects that are little more the union replenishment funds to keep the fiction of sustainable pensions afloat for another few years.

Project Sector State Revenue Stream Kansas City Airport Airports MO Yes St. Louis Airport Airports MO Yes Seattle Airport Expansion Airports WA Yes Fort Mojave Solar Project Electricity and Transmission AZ Yes TransWest Express Transmission Electricity and Transmission CA, NV, AZ Yes Energy Storage and Grid Modernization Electricity and Transmission National Yes Champlain Hudson Power Express Electricity and Transmission NY Yes Plains and Eastern Electric Transmission Lines Electricity and Transmission OK Yes Chokecherry and Sierra Madre Wind Energy Electricity and Transmission WY Yes Colorado I-25 Improvements Highways and Bridges CO No Colorado I-70 Mountain Corridor Highways and Bridges CO No I-95/I-395 Reconstruction Highways and Bridges FL No Lake Ponchartrain Bridge Highways and Bridges LA Yes Gordie Howe International Bridge Highways and Bridges MI Yes I-95 Critical Highway Repairs Highways and Bridges NC No I-93 Rebuild Highways and Bridges NH No The Peace Bridge Highways and Bridges NY No The Brent Spence Bridge Highways and Bridges OH, KY No 15 Bridges on I-95, Philadelphia Highways and Bridges PA No Arlington Memorial Bridge Highways and Bridges VA No Illinois River Locks Inland Waterways IL Yes Locks and Dams 52 and 53 on the Ohio River Inland Waterways IL Yes INHC Lock Replacement, New Orleans Inland Waterways LA Yes Soo Locks Modernization Project Inland Waterways MI Yes Upper Mississippi Locks 20-25 Inland Waterways MO Yes Upper Ohio Navigation Improvements Inland Waterways OH Yes Monongahela River Locks and Dams Inland Waterways PA Yes Chickamauga Lock Inland Waterways TN Yes Hydroelectric Plants operated by USACE Inland Waterways/Electricity National Yes Red and Purple Line Modernization, Chicago Mass Transit IL Yes (Partial) MBTA Green Line Extension, Boston Mass Transit MA Yes (Partial) Maryland Purple Line Mass Transit MD Yes M-1 Rail, Detroit Mass Transit MI Yes Second Avenue Subway - Phases 2 & 3 Mass Transit NY Yes (Partial) Cotton Belt Line Rail Project Mass Transit TX Yes Gateway Program Mass Transit/Rail NY, NJ No NextGen Air Traffic Control System National Initiative National No National Research Lab for Infrastructure National Initiative OH No Alaska Pipeline & LNG Project Oil and Gas AK Yes Atlantic Coast Pipeline Oil and Gas VA, NC Yes Savannah Harbor Expansion Acceleration Ports GA Yes Mississippi River Shipping Channel Dredging Ports LA Yes Port Newark Container Terminal Improvements Ports NJ Yes DC Union Station Expansion and Rehab Rail DC No Chicago Union Station Redevelopment Rail IL No Cadiz Water Conveyance Project Water CA Yes Huntington Beach Desalination Plant Water CA Yes Augustin Plains Ranch Water NM Yes Project Clean Lake, Cleveland Water OH Yes South Carolina Dams Accelerated Repairs Water/Inland Waterways SC No

Ask yourself, will any of these project result in greater demand, or even better greater profitable demand? This is an example of Keynesian economics the combine taxes and government borrowing to attempt to spend your way out of a recession. Few Keynesians believe in debt neutrality—or heaven forbid, debt reduction. The progressive socialist democrats are congratulating themselves on another stealth progressive to be elected to high office.

My priority list is relatively short – (1) secure the Southern Border with the promised wall; (2) repair or replace those dykes, levees, dams and roads that are in horrible shape; and (3) start rebuilding our electric grid to be fault-tolerant and impervious to solar flares or an electromagnetic pulse. Demand competitive bids including non-union labor and no mandatory union-driven standards for wages and benefits. Demand defined contribution, not defined benefit, pensions for all working on these new projects. Demand accountability with low-bidders responsible for time and costs estimates; price change orders at the original bid prices. Do not allow travel and entertainment to be expensed as overhead. Have Trump monitor and control costs as if he were building one of his projects. And, if he stiffs a few non-performing vendors, so be it.

We are so screwed.

