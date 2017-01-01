TRUMP ADMINISTRATION GOES PROGRESSIVE TO PURCHASE UNION VOTES?

Instead of repatriating overseas funds and encouraging private investment, we find Trump continuing Obama’s profligate spending to attempt to purchase jobs – great for government employees, and unionized workers, but not so much for the small businesses who are the real employers and economic engine of America.
Once again, we see a President ignore the outrageous national debt to propose infrastructure projects that are little more than a wealth redistribution system to purchase union and state support for the upcoming election cycles.
Not only are the costs of these projects low-balled, but historically these projects become unionized boondoggles filled with waste, fraud, and abuse. Projects that will be late, over budget, require expensive perpetual unionized maintenance – and will never return a penny to the federal government who will be supplying the bulk of the funding.
Even though this leaked draft copy list is titled “Emergency and national security priority projects draft,” you can plainly see that few projects have anything to contribute to national security and appear to be candidates recycled from former President Obama’s jobs stimulus funding efforts.
Many of these projects have affiliations with private companies and are being promoted by special interests. Many represent local boondoggles that should be funded by the cities and states. And, some represent projects that are little more the union replenishment funds to keep the fiction of sustainable pensions afloat for another few years.
The leaked list …
|Project
|Sector
|State
|Revenue Stream
|Kansas City Airport
|Airports
|MO
|Yes
|St. Louis Airport
|Airports
|MO
|Yes
|Seattle Airport Expansion
|Airports
|WA
|Yes
|Fort Mojave Solar Project
|Electricity and Transmission
|AZ
|Yes
|TransWest Express Transmission
|Electricity and Transmission
|CA, NV, AZ
|Yes
|Energy Storage and Grid Modernization
|Electricity and Transmission
|National
|Yes
|Champlain Hudson Power Express
|Electricity and Transmission
|NY
|Yes
|Plains and Eastern Electric Transmission Lines
|Electricity and Transmission
|OK
|Yes
|Chokecherry and Sierra Madre Wind Energy
|Electricity and Transmission
|WY
|Yes
|Colorado I-25 Improvements
|Highways and Bridges
|CO
|No
|Colorado I-70 Mountain Corridor
|Highways and Bridges
|CO
|No
|I-95/I-395 Reconstruction
|Highways and Bridges
|FL
|No
|Lake Ponchartrain Bridge
|Highways and Bridges
|LA
|Yes
|Gordie Howe International Bridge
|Highways and Bridges
|MI
|Yes
|I-95 Critical Highway Repairs
|Highways and Bridges
|NC
|No
|I-93 Rebuild
|Highways and Bridges
|NH
|No
|The Peace Bridge
|Highways and Bridges
|NY
|No
|The Brent Spence Bridge
|Highways and Bridges
|OH, KY
|No
|15 Bridges on I-95, Philadelphia
|Highways and Bridges
|PA
|No
|Arlington Memorial Bridge
|Highways and Bridges
|VA
|No
|Illinois River Locks
|Inland Waterways
|IL
|Yes
|Locks and Dams 52 and 53 on the Ohio River
|Inland Waterways
|IL
|Yes
|INHC Lock Replacement, New Orleans
|Inland Waterways
|LA
|Yes
|Soo Locks Modernization Project
|Inland Waterways
|MI
|Yes
|Upper Mississippi Locks 20-25
|Inland Waterways
|MO
|Yes
|Upper Ohio Navigation Improvements
|Inland Waterways
|OH
|Yes
|Monongahela River Locks and Dams
|Inland Waterways
|PA
|Yes
|Chickamauga Lock
|Inland Waterways
|TN
|Yes
|Hydroelectric Plants operated by USACE
|Inland Waterways/Electricity
|National
|Yes
|Red and Purple Line Modernization, Chicago
|Mass Transit
|IL
|Yes (Partial)
|MBTA Green Line Extension, Boston
|Mass Transit
|MA
|Yes (Partial)
|Maryland Purple Line
|Mass Transit
|MD
|Yes
|M-1 Rail, Detroit
|Mass Transit
|MI
|Yes
|Second Avenue Subway - Phases 2 & 3
|Mass Transit
|NY
|Yes (Partial)
|Cotton Belt Line Rail Project
|Mass Transit
|TX
|Yes
|Gateway Program
|Mass Transit/Rail
|NY, NJ
|No
|NextGen Air Traffic Control System
|National Initiative
|National
|No
|National Research Lab for Infrastructure
|National Initiative
|OH
|No
|Alaska Pipeline & LNG Project
|Oil and Gas
|AK
|Yes
|Atlantic Coast Pipeline
|Oil and Gas
|VA, NC
|Yes
|Savannah Harbor Expansion Acceleration
|Ports
|GA
|Yes
|Mississippi River Shipping Channel Dredging
|Ports
|LA
|Yes
|Port Newark Container Terminal Improvements
|Ports
|NJ
|Yes
|DC Union Station Expansion and Rehab
|Rail
|DC
|No
|Chicago Union Station Redevelopment
|Rail
|IL
|No
|Cadiz Water Conveyance Project
|Water
|CA
|Yes
|Huntington Beach Desalination Plant
|Water
|CA
|Yes
|Augustin Plains Ranch
|Water
|NM
|Yes
|Project Clean Lake, Cleveland
|Water
|OH
|Yes
|South Carolina Dams Accelerated Repairs
|Water/Inland Waterways
|SC
|No
Bottom line …
Ask yourself, will any of these project result in greater demand, or even better greater profitable demand? This is an example of Keynesian economics the combine taxes and government borrowing to attempt to spend your way out of a recession. Few Keynesians believe in debt neutrality—or heaven forbid, debt reduction. The progressive socialist democrats are congratulating themselves on another stealth progressive to be elected to high office.
My priority list is relatively short – (1) secure the Southern Border with the promised wall; (2) repair or replace those dykes, levees, dams and roads that are in horrible shape; and (3) start rebuilding our electric grid to be fault-tolerant and impervious to solar flares or an electromagnetic pulse. Demand competitive bids including non-union labor and no mandatory union-driven standards for wages and benefits. Demand defined contribution, not defined benefit, pensions for all working on these new projects. Demand accountability with low-bidders responsible for time and costs estimates; price change orders at the original bid prices. Do not allow travel and entertainment to be expensed as overhead. Have Trump monitor and control costs as if he were building one of his projects. And, if he stiffs a few non-performing vendors, so be it.
We are so screwed.
