THE DELUSIONAL LEFT BELIEVES THEY OWN THE MORAL HIGH GROUND

If you do not believe the mindset or worldview of the progressive socialist democrats, there must be something wrong with you. Commonsense, facts, and history does not count because the ends justify the means, fair or foul.Following Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals, you must be labeled, mocked, and neutered.

Watch the progressive socialist democrats and their labels … 

YOUR ACTIONS

IF YOU ARE ON THE RIGHT

IF YOU ARE ON THE LEFT
You speak your mind.

ANGRY

PASSIONATE
You believe everyone should be treated equally.

RACIST

SOCIAL JUSTICE WARRIOR
You support traditional marriage.

HOMOPHOBE

CONFUSED & UNENLIGHTENED
You do not believe Islam is the Religion of Peace.

ISLAMOPHOBE

MISUNDERSTOOD
You believe that individuals should be held accountable for their actions.

CONSERVATIVE

INTOLERANT
You speak your mind at a public meeting.

AGITATOR

COMMUNITY ORGANIZER
You are a millionaire.

CAPITALIST

CELEBRITY
You believe women should be treated with respect.

SEXIST

ENTITLED
You work hard at what you do.

OPPRESSED

ACCOMPLISHED
Feelings about socialism or communism

REPRESSIVE

PROGRESSIVE
You voted for Trump.

DEPLORABLE

TRAITOR

The error of their ways …

ERROR

How do you describe yourself and where do you belong …

POLITICASL-POSITION

Bottom line …

If you do not know what these labels actually mean, it is time to spend some time with a good book on politics.

We are so screwed.

-- steve

"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius

 

