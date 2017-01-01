THE DELUSIONAL LEFT BELIEVES THEY OWN THE MORAL HIGH GROUND

If you do not believe the mindset or worldview of the progressive socialist democrats, there must be something wrong with you. Commonsense, facts, and history does not count because the ends justify the means, fair or foul.Following Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals, you must be labeled, mocked, and neutered.
Watch the progressive socialist democrats and their labels …
YOUR ACTIONS
IF YOU ARE ON THE RIGHT
IF YOU ARE ON THE LEFT
|You speak your mind.
ANGRY
PASSIONATE
|You believe everyone should be treated equally.
RACIST
SOCIAL JUSTICE WARRIOR
|You support traditional marriage.
HOMOPHOBE
CONFUSED & UNENLIGHTENED
|You do not believe Islam is the Religion of Peace.
ISLAMOPHOBE
MISUNDERSTOOD
|You believe that individuals should be held accountable for their actions.
CONSERVATIVE
INTOLERANT
|You speak your mind at a public meeting.
AGITATOR
COMMUNITY ORGANIZER
|You are a millionaire.
CAPITALIST
CELEBRITY
|You believe women should be treated with respect.
SEXIST
ENTITLED
|You work hard at what you do.
OPPRESSED
ACCOMPLISHED
|Feelings about socialism or communism
REPRESSIVE
PROGRESSIVE
|You voted for Trump.
DEPLORABLE
TRAITOR
The error of their ways …
How do you describe yourself and where do you belong …
Bottom line …
If you do not know what these labels actually mean, it is time to spend some time with a good book on politics.
We are so screwed.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius