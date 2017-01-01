THE DELUSIONAL LEFT BELIEVES THEY OWN THE MORAL HIGH GROUND

If you do not believe the mindset or worldview of the progressive socialist democrats, there must be something wrong with you. Commonsense, facts, and history does not count because the ends justify the means, fair or foul.Following Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals, you must be labeled, mocked, and neutered.

Watch the progressive socialist democrats and their labels …

YOUR ACTIONS IF YOU ARE ON THE RIGHT IF YOU ARE ON THE LEFT You speak your mind. ANGRY PASSIONATE You believe everyone should be treated equally. RACIST SOCIAL JUSTICE WARRIOR You support traditional marriage. HOMOPHOBE CONFUSED & UNENLIGHTENED You do not believe Islam is the Religion of Peace. ISLAMOPHOBE MISUNDERSTOOD You believe that individuals should be held accountable for their actions. CONSERVATIVE INTOLERANT You speak your mind at a public meeting. AGITATOR COMMUNITY ORGANIZER You are a millionaire. CAPITALIST CELEBRITY You believe women should be treated with respect. SEXIST ENTITLED You work hard at what you do. OPPRESSED ACCOMPLISHED Feelings about socialism or communism REPRESSIVE PROGRESSIVE You voted for Trump. DEPLORABLE TRAITOR

The error of their ways …

How do you describe yourself and where do you belong …

Bottom line …

If you do not know what these labels actually mean, it is time to spend some time with a good book on politics.

We are so screwed.

-- steve