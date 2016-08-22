THE CRYSTAL BALL: WHAT THE PROGRESSIVE SOCIALIST DEMOCRATS ARE GOING TO DO NOW …

Any reasonable observer of democrat party politics over the past decades will note that the progressive socialist democrats never regard a loss at the ballot box as a loss, but an opportunity to retrench, all the while sniping at the opposition. So it occurs to me, and others, that the ONLY major play that the progressive socialists democrats have is to back President Obama and George Soros in attempting to capture local and state governments. With democrat-controlled California as the gold standard of progressivism.

Look to former president Barack Obama to start a foundation to continue his community organizing activities with activists/agitators who want to remove Republican candidates at all levels of government: local, state, and federal. Look to George Soros and his foundations to continue funding efforts to use our own laws against us as the progressives have subverted the environmental movement into a pro-socialist de-growth, big government, higher taxes movement. These are the old reds that marched against the Vietnam war and the nuclear industry. One, limiting our nuclear arsenal in an age when overwhelming deterrence prevents wars and insures peace. And, two to kill energy production using nuclear power. Cheap energy translates into more industrialization and consumerism; both anathemas to the de-growers who accrete power by managing scarcity, real or imagined. Like using taxpayer funds to purchase political power via governmental funding of special interests.

An example of going to the courts to redress losses at the ballot box …

Federal Court: Wisconsin Has Too Many Republicans If a court can rule the Wisconsin state legislature does not have enough Democrats, it takes voting power away from the citizenry. A federal district court is attempting to nullify the results of the last four elections in Wisconsin by declaring that the state legislature does not have enough Democrats. “Political gerrymandering” by the Republican-controlled state legislature, the court has concluded, has caused such an unfair result in favor of Republicans in the state legislature as to constitute a violation of the Equal Protection Clause—a conclusion that the Supreme Court has never reached. In Article I, Section 4’s language about the “time, place, and manner” of holding elections for the federal House and Senate, the Constitution provides that state legislatures shall draw up voting districts for elections to the U.S. House. The Constitution says nothing about the drawing up of legislative districts for state offices. That was considered a state political prerogative under federalism—until the Supreme Court repealed its own precedents and drastically altered the “political question” doctrine in its reapportionment and redistricting decisions in Baker v. Carr (1962), Westberry v. Sanders (1964), and Reynolds v. Sims (1964). With the passage of the Voting Right Act in 1965, the Supreme Court’s supervision of both federal and state reapportionment became comprehensive. Read more at Federal Court: Wisconsin Has Too Many Republicans

Obama & Holder: progressive political corruption personified …

Obama, Holder to lead post-Trump redistricting campaign The former attorney general heads up a new Democratic effort to challenge the GOP's supremacy in state legislatures and the U.S. House. As Democrats aim to capitalize on this year’s Republican turmoil and start building back their own decimated bench, former Attorney General Eric Holder will chair a new umbrella group focused on redistricting reform — with the aim of taking on the gerrymandering that’s left the party behind in statehouses and made winning a House majority far more difficult. The new group, called the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, was developed in close consultation with the White House. President Barack Obama himself has now identified the group — which will coordinate campaign strategy, direct fundraising, organize ballot initiatives and put together legal challenges to state redistricting maps — as the main focus of his political activity once he leaves office. They argue that Democrats have been losing races in large part because they’ve let Republicans tilt the field. The result: The ranks of up-and-coming Democrats have been thinned, and there are fewer and more difficult races for the ones who are left to run on. Read more at: Obama, Holder to lead post-Trump redistricting campaign - POLITICO

Soros, funder of progressive socialist democrats …

Leaked Doc: Soros Open Society Seeks to Reshape Census, Electoral Districts According to a hacked document, George Soros’s Open Society Foundation is funding key progressive groups with the stated goal of attempting to “influence appropriations for the (U.S.) Census Bureau” while pushing to change the methods in which racial categories are counted for the coming 2020 Census. The 2020 Census is critical in determining the gain or loss of districts and the reapportionment of the numbers of House seats allotted to each state, otherwise known as redistricting. The Census could determine whether Democrats have a better chance at gaining control of the House next decade. Soros’s group clearly understands the centrality of the 2020 Census and is apparently seeking to influence the outcome. The information is revealed in a hacked December 2015 document titled, “Voting Rights Portfolio Review: Outcomes Summary” from the Open Society’s U.S. Programs branch. The memo relates the review was initiated at the request of Open Society Foundations President Chris Stone to “examine the voting rights field and our related grantmaking.” Read more: Leaked Doc: Soros Open Society Seeks to Reshape Census, Electoral Districts - Breitbart

Bottom line …

The progressive socialist democrats, the party of the lawyers, like our enemies, both foreign and domestic, seek to destroy that which is uniquely American and replace it with a more totalitarian socialist state like those currently failing all over Europe. It is amazing to me that the socialists and communists in America can look at China, Russia, North Korea, Cuba, and Venezuela and excuse the millions of dead and those that suffered mightily with the explanation that their strongman leadership was wrong and all they needed was the enlightened elite like the academics and political class to make it all work to produce a paradise on Earth. Unbelievable bullshit of the highest order. In the final analysis, the progressive socialist democrats will crap on our Constitution, torturing definitions to extend government control into areas that are designated for the state or the people, and reducing our freedoms in favor of a stronger, more tyrannical centralized government that puts us at greater risk for disaster.

And these people are not giving up. We are so screwed.

-- steve