TAKE BACK OUR GOVERNMENT: THE COMING BATTLE IN THE SENATE OVER H.R. 26 & S. 21 ...

For the last eight years, the sole law-making duties of Congress have been usurped by the Obama Administration whose ubiquitous pen spewed out a series of executive orders resulting in thousands of administrative rules and regulations, some carrying fines or prison time, that were never reviewed by Congress. Unfortunately, a lazy and cowardly Congress was content to let the Obama Administration take the blame for many of these onerous and outrageous demands on industry and the American public. No greater example of this cowardly and unconstitutional behavior can be found than the Affordable Care Act, a 2000+ page unreadable outline for what is now known as Obamacare. Crafted by the progressive socialist democrats in secret, behind closed doors, with no input or amendments by the opposition. It was passed into law using a Senate trick and remains unconstitutional because the Senate version was never returned for a vote in the House. Even worse, the Obama made numerous unconstitutional and illegal modifications to the law, many struck down by the Supreme Court.

To remedy this apparent abuse of executive branch power, two bills were introduced into the House and Senate carrying the not-so-catchy acronym REINS: “Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny” which would create an amendment to Title 5, Chapter 8 to provide that major rules of the executive branch shall have no force or effect unless a joint resolution of approval is enacted into law.

Which sets up a battle in the Senate – a GOP purity test if you will – to see if the usual suspects who hop the aisle to support the progressive socialist democrats advance their agenda. People like: John McCain (R-AZ). Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Susan Collins (R-ME), Cory Gardner (R-CO), Ron Portman (R-OH), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Jeff Flake (R-AZ), Lamar Alexander (R-TN), and the man who single-handedly insured that IRAN would not be stopped by the Senate, Bob Corker (R-TN).

Where the two bills (House and Senate) are presently …

The summary …

H.R.26 - Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny Act of 2017 -- 115th Congress (2017-2018) -- Introduced in House (01/03/2017) This bill revises provisions relating to congressional review of agency rulemaking. A federal agency promulgating a rule must publish information about the rule in the Federal Register and include in its report to Congress and to the Government Accountability Office: (1) a classification of the rule as a major or nonmajor rule, and (2) a copy of the cost-benefit analysis of the rule that includes an analysis of any jobs added or lost. A "major rule" is any rule that the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs of the Office of Management and Budget finds results in: (1) an annual effect on the economy of $100 million or more; (2) a major increase in costs or prices for consumers, individual industries, government agencies, or geographic regions; or (3) significant adverse effects on competition, employment, investment, productivity, innovation, or the ability of U.S.-based enterprises to compete with foreign-based enterprises. A joint resolution of approval must be enacted within 70 session days or legislative days after the agency proposing a major rule submits its report on such rule to Congress in order for the rule to take effect. A major rule may take effect for 90 days without such approval if the President determines it is necessary because of an imminent threat to health or safety or other emergency, for the enforcement of criminal laws, for national security, or to implement an international trade agreement. The bill sets forth the congressional approval procedure for major rules and the congressional disapproval procedure for nonmajor rules. A joint resolution addressing a report classifying a rule as a major rule must be introduced within three legislative days in the House of Representative and three session days in the Senate. The bill prohibits any amendments to, and provides for expedited consideration of, such a joint resolution. A court may review whether an agency has completed the necessary requirements under this bill for a rule to take effect. The bill limits the effect of a joint resolution of approval of a major rule. The Balanced Budget and Emergency Deficit Control Act of 1985 is amended to provide that any congressional approval procedure set forth in this bill affecting budget authority, outlays, or receipts shall be assumed to be effective unless it is not approved in accordance with this bill. Source: H.R.26 - 115th Congress (2017-2018): Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny Act of 2017 | Congress.gov | Library of Congress

President Trump’s position …

“I will sign the REINS Act should it reach my desk as President and more importantly I will work hard to get it passed.” “The monstrosity that is the Federal Government with its pages and pages of rules and regulations has been a disaster for the American economy and job growth. The REINS Act is one major step toward getting our government under control.”

Bottom line …

This appears to be the first steps for a lazy and out-of-control Congress to take back their powers from the Executive Branch. Holding President Trump accountable for his executive orders and the administrative rules and regulations promulgated by the various and sundry nameless and faceless bureaucracies that exist in the path of power.

We still are majorly screwed, but this will be a first test of Presidential and Executive power to rein-in profligate expending and a start to control governmental waste, fraud, and abuse.

-- steve