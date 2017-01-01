CONSUMER ALERT: SUPPORTING THE CAUSE -- POLITICAL MARKETING

The key to running a political operation is to rise above the noise, attract attention, solicit donations, and compile the largest list of partisans by interest. Whether or not you use this list to solicit further donations, deepen engagement, sell further products and services, do joint ventures with affiliates or others, re-mail offers on behalf of political or commercial enterprises, it all starts with someone “taking action.” The basic pitch: help us profit by helping you to pursue your political passion.

Are you the product being sold? In the realm of information, if you are provided with a free product or service, it is most likely that your information is being sold.

Here is an example of an email campaign designed around the confirmation of Jeff Sessions for Attorney General. Both political sides are fundraising off the issue as are a number of non-profits …

Only 6 Days Until the Senate Judiciary Committee Vote on Senator Jeff Sessions for Attorney General

Help Us Keep the Pressure on Congress Six days until the vote! The window of opportunity is open and we must act quickly. Help FAIR fight for your rights as Americans! Here are two ways you can take action now. First, Support the Sessions nomination. Senator Sessions is a critical ally for immigration reform that puts American citizens first. The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on Senator Sessions' nomination on January 31st - so there is no time to waste! Show your support for Senator Sessions' confirmation by signing a letter FAIR is sending to the Senate. Simply go to the " Take Action " page of our web site and join over 1,700 Americans who have already signed this letter supporting the Sessions confirmation. Second, Support FAIR's Government Relations (GR) team. Every day our team of skilled and knowledgeable GR staff head to the Hill to educate Congressional leaders about the dangers of uncontrolled immigration and to support the Sessions nomination for Attorney General. But the next 6 days are critical and we need your support to keep the pressure on Congress. Your gift of $10, $25, $50 or more will help FAIR continue its fight to see Sessions confirmed as Attorney General and continue the fight for true immigration reform. Today (Wednesday), President Donald Trump began rolling out executive actions on immigration. This is encouraging news but we cannot let down our guard! The window of opportunity is open NOW! Help FAIR fight for your rights as Americans! <Source with tracking ID redacted>

It appears that the solicitation of funds is always somewhere in the background. If you want to donate, you can often make a greater impact if you do it “solo” but enclosing a check in a letter to the organization of your choice.

What will happen if you take action on a canned offer?

In this instance, all of the communications are provided by a commercial entity …

Phone2Action is a civic engagement and social advocacy platform that makes it easy for people to be a driving force for social change. Phone2Action is a profitable, venture-backed Software as a Service business that organizations--non-profits, trade associations, governmental affairs arms of for profit companies and individuals--use to amplify the voices of their grassroots supporters.

Phone2Action's mobile, web, and voice tools are used by our partners to acquire supporters and engage them with calls-to-action. Phone2Action powers clients with technology that translates effective but complex activities, such as emailing a federal legislator into something very easy to use, especially… · on mobile devices. Our platform includes a dashboard of real-time user engagement data that integrates with the systems our clients are already using. <Source>

Bottom line …

There is no way to know if your message actually is received by the designated member (many simply get e-mail summaries) or provides actionable evidence of mass support for an issue.

If you want to contact a member of Congress to make your position known – do it directly. Mass petitions or similarly worded statements are often ignored. However, constituent letters, phone-calls, and e-mails are given a greater weight. Will these efforts override the party’s instructions or special interest considerations? Probably not, that is, unless there is a groundswell of contact from constituents who appear to be acting independently of an organized effort.

I urge you to make your voice heard. But do it the traditional way. Use a letter, written with your own words, for the biggest impact. Due to security precautions, letters are not always timely. Better still, make a phone call to a member’s local office and voice your views. They will be conveyed to the member’s Washington office in summary format.

Watch the overheated rhetoric, do not make threats, and keep it civil, clear to understand, and provide reasons for your position.

Be careful about using tools provided by political organizations. We have no specific comment on the example offer shown or the company providing the underlying communications services.

-- steve