SQUISHY REPUBLICANS WILL ENSURE THE DESTRUCTION OF THE GOP

Yes, there are progressive socialist democrats who self-identify as Republicans and are working hard to defeat the GOP from within. If the GOP becomes democrat-lite or does not articulate and pursue an agenda that allows Americans to choose between two clear paths, then there is absolutely no reason to go out of your way to vote for the GOP.

And, in this election cycle, all eyes are on the GOP – they asked for the House, the Senate, and the Presidency – because they own whatever happens in a Trump administration. If squishy RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) like John McCain, Lindsey Graham, Susan Collins and others are allowing or supporting a progressive agenda, they will doom the GOP.

Example: The GOP promised to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, not push its mandate to the states …

White House: Centrist GOP Senators’ Obamacare Plan at Odds With Trump’s Vision The White House seemed less than enthusiastic about one Senate Republican plan that would allow states to keep Obamacare, stressing President Donald Trump’s opposition to mandates that drive down competition. On Monday, four Republican senators released the text of the Patient Freedom Act of 2017 to replace the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare. The bill calls for repealing the mandates but would allow states to choose to maintain the mandates, according to the bill’s summary. Four senators who are considered centrist or liberal Republicans are the sponsors of the bill: Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, and Johnny Isakson of Georgia. The bill summary says: “Option 1 allows the State to reinstate Title I of the ACA [Affordable Care Act], including its mandates and other requirements.” In a Senate floor speech, Collins suggested states would opt against it: Option one would allow a state to choose to continue operating insurance markets pursuant to all the rules of the Affordable Care Act … More appealing to many states, however, would be what we call the ‘better choice’ option in the Patient Freedom Act that would allow a state to waive many of the requirements of the Affordable Care Act except for vital consumer protections and still receive federal funding to help its residents purchase affordable health insurance. Source: White House Responds to GOP Senators' Obamacare Plan

Never before has the United States demanded the public purchase a commercial product at the point of a gun – and administered by the Internal Revenue Service. This is clearly unconstitutional because it goes beyond the enumerated powers delegated to the states. The counterclaims of the Obama Administration which declared that Obamacare was not a tax imposed on the people; and then argued in the Supreme Court that Obamacare was a permissible tax. The ruling under Chief Justice John Roberts was not only a boneheaded ruling; but it was apparently made on non-judicial grounds to preserve the “dignity” of the court.

The Obamacare "Tax" That Chief Justice Roberts Invented Is Still Unconstitutional As we all know, two years ago, Chief Justice John Roberts changed the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate into a tax and thus rescued President Obama’s signature legislation. What you may not know is that with this slight of hand—or flick of the wrist—he actually sent Obamacare flying from the constitutional frying pan into the constitutional fire. That is, if you accept the Great Alchemist’s transmogrification of a penalty-enforced regulation into a mere tax on the condition of not owning health insurance—in other words, a “unicorn tax,” a creature of no known provenance that will never be seen again—if you accept that, you torque up the ACA’s constitutional tension vis-à-vis the Origination Clause. Article I, Section 7, Clause 1 says: “All bills for raising revenue shall originate in the House of Representatives; but the Senate may propose or concur with amendments as on other bills.” This clause was put in to ensure that that most awesome federal power was lodged in the political body most sensitive to public opinion. Read more: <Source: Forbes Magazine>

Bottom line …

We know that the democrat party has been hijacked by radical elements who are pursuing a socialist and communist agenda of revolution to bring about the decline or destruction of America from within on behalf of our enemies, both foreign and domestic. Aided and abetted by their fellow travelers who have found that they could not buck the rigid “wait-for-your-turn” policies of the progressives and opted to run as republicans for expediency. Nevertheless, they continue to aisle-hop to the side of the progressive socialist democrats on most occasions and continue to push the progressive agenda within the GOP.

This is perhaps the last time the public will trust the GOP if their rhetoric does not match their actions. They squandered the opportunity under Bush 43 and that gave us Obama. If they squander the opportunity under Trump, Obama wins as the country will be fundamentally transformed into a radicalized nation driven more by our divisions than the constitutional unity which made America great.

I do not appreciate President Trump ruling, much as Obama did, by fiat – using executive orders which will not be codified as appropriate legislation by Congress and signed into law in the traditional manner. Obama handed Trump a two-edged sword. Let us pray he does not decapitate the GOP with wild and crazy swings.

We are so screwed.

-- steve