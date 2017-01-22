SEMANTICS: A LIE IS A LIE, AN EXAGGERATION IS A MISTRUTH, AND A MISSTATEMENT IS A MISSTATEMENT

We are in for a long four years if Donald Trump continues his childish exaggerations and petulant ways. And, he continues to be supported by his loyalists who try to justify Trump’s bone-headed exaggerations and statements …
If Trump or one of his spokesmen misstate something, let them acknowledge, apologize and then move on …
There is no such thing as an “alternative fact,” the statement is either correct or not correct …
Kellyanne Conway: WH Spokesman Gave ‘Alternative Facts’ on Inauguration Crowd
Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, said the White House press secretary gave "alternative facts" when he inaccurately described the inauguration crowd as "the largest ever" during his first appearance before the press this weekend.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer gathered the press to deliver a five-minute statement Saturday in which he issued multiple falsehoods, declaring erroneously the number of people who used the D.C. metro on Friday, that there was a change in security measures this year and that "this was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe."
"These attempts to lessen the enthusiasm of the inauguration are shameful and wrong," Spicer said Saturday.
However, crowd size experts told the New York Times they estimated Trump's audience at fewer than 200,000 people, and widely distributed side-by-side photographs showed the stark contrast between the comparatively sparse crowd for Trump's inauguration and the record-setting crowd for Obama's first.
Asked on "Meet the Press" why Spicer used his first appearance before the press to dispute a minimal issue like the inauguration crowd size, and why he used falsehoods to do so, Conway pushed back.
"You're saying it's a falsehood and Sean Spicer, our press secretary, gave alternative facts to that," she told NBC's Chuck Todd.
She then went on to echo Spicer's claim on Saturday that it wasn't possible to count the crowd, despite Trump's team's accompanying insistence that it was the "largest audience."
"I don't think you can prove those numbers one way or another. There's no way to quantify crowd numbers," Conway said.
Conway also suggested that Todd's insistence on asking why Spicer delivered a demonstrably false statement could affect the White House's treatment of the media.
"If we're going to keep referring to the press secretary in those types of terms I think we're going to have to rethink our relationship here," she said.
Bottom line …
The progressive socialist democrats will do everything in their power to defame, disparage, and denigrate Donald Trump and his presidency. Using Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals, they will turn him into the caricature of a billionaire celebrity talk show host who just happens to be the President of the United States.
It is time that Donald Trump self-censor his statements that are both boastful and demonstrably inaccurate. Let him attack the media, but let the attack be about substantive issues and not trivialities or personal insults.
Unlike President Obama’s significant lies being dismissed as Obama being in “campaign mode” by the media, there will be no such assistance for Trump.
-- steve
"The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane." -- Marcus Aurelius