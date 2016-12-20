SELF-PRETENTIOUS LIBERAL CELEBRITIES CAUTION CONGRESS AND TRUMP -- MOCKED BY CONSERVATIVES

Progressive celebrities, many of whom are unknown to the majority of America, issue a dire warning to Donald Trump …

Of course this resulted in a lot of conservative laughter and this is the best takedown of these goofballs ...

Bottom line …

Perhaps this quote from famed newscaster Edward R. Murrow says it all:

Just because your voice reaches halfway around the world doesn't mean you are wiser than when it reached only to the end of the bar. ~Edward R. Murrow

Celebrity does not equate to real-world experience, ethics, or knowledge. Mostly these actors simply parrot the words written by others who are smarter, but who have an agenda. Hence, they sound far wiser than they really are. Most of these pampered and privileged people are immune from the political policies and prescriptions they believe everybody else should follow. They do not worry about taxes with their multi-million dollar salaries. They do not worry about crime in the alarmed and gated homes. They do not worry about immigrants flooding the Hollywood job market. And, most of all, they worry only about themselves, their relevance, and their public persona. Truth be told, the Kardashians are more famous and well-known than any of these people – and nobody would look to them about political or even relationship advice.

We are so screwed.

-- steve